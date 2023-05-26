FUNKY BUDDHA BREWERY REACQUIRES COMPANY FROM CONSTELLATION BRANDS

The family-owned brewery gets back to its roots to focus on brewing deliciously unique craft beer

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Funky Buddha Brewery—Ryan and KC Sentz—are reacquiring their Oakland Park, Florida-based business from Constellation Brands. Both the Sentzs and Constellation agreed that now is the ideal time for the original owners to reclaim control of the company and focus on beverage innovation, new consumer experiences, and additional product lines. Its flagship beer portfolio, including Floridian and Hop Gun, will remain available for distribution, and the founders are excited to introduce new products.

"Beverage innovation has always been our biggest strength, and Ryan and his team have some incredible ideas in the pipeline," said KC Sentz, Owner and Co-Founder of Funky Buddha Brewery. "As we approach our 10th anniversary, it seems like the perfect time for our business to evolve and reignite the community's passion for craft beverages."

From traditional styles to experimental ales, Funky Buddha makes beers that create an experience, celebrate being different, and always keep things funky. The brand was acquired by Constellation Brands in 2017 and has had a successful partnership that expanded the brand's distribution.

"We enjoyed working with Constellation and we learned a lot from them. As we embark on the next chapter, we plan to push boundaries and create entirely new drinking experiences in beer and beyond," added Ryan Sentz, Owner and Co-Founder. "We'll be serving good vibes on tap for many years to come."

The reacquisition of Funky Buddha Brewery by the Sentz brothers is targeted for June 2023.

About Funky Buddha

Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery was founded in 2010 in Boca Raton by husband and wife Ryan and Giani Sentz. Ryan's brother KC and his wife Melissa joined the business as demand for their beers grew. Tired of the standard beer offerings, they took matters into their own brewhouse, whipping up unconventional-yet-exceptional ales. They are still Funkin' up the industry a decade later, crafting unique libations from the confines of their Oakland Park, Florida headquarters. Funky Buddha products are currently available at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the state.

