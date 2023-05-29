Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Total revenues from recommendation services for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 30.9% to RMB188.6 million ( US$27.5 million ) from RMB144.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily driven by the increase in the number of loan applications and average fee per loan application for loan recommendation services by 7.7% year-over-year to approximately 4.2 million and 26.7% year-over-year to RMB14.7 (US$2.1) , respectively, as well as the increase in the credit card volume by 22.2% year-over-year to approximately 1.1 million.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services resumed growth by an increase of 11.9% to RMB22.6 million ( US$3.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB20.2 million in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to the increase in average spending per customer.

Revenues from marketing and other services [1] increased by 80.8% to RMB78.1 million ( US$11.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB43.2 million in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to the increase of revenue from other new business initiatives, demonstrating the continued growth momentum in terms of category expansion.

Loss from operations was RMB23.6 million ( US$3.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB54.6 million in the same period of 2022. Operating loss margin was 8.1% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 26.3% in the same period of 2022. The improvement in loss from operations was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues and the decrease in operating expenses resulting from the Company's continued efforts in efficiency improvement and cost optimization.

Net loss was RMB20.8 million ( US$3.0 million ) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB53.0 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 25.6% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2] was RMB19.4 million ( US$2.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2] of RMB50.7 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin[2] was 6.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 24.4% in the same period of 2022.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "Our capital-light platform and diversification strategies allowed us to deliver a robust revenue growth of 39.4% year-over-year in the first quarter 2023 despite the ongoing challenges caused by the lagging COVID effects. A noteworthy 60.8% year-over-year reduction in net losses culminated in a net loss margin of 7.2% in the first quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of single-digit net loss margins."

"We believe our business is well-positioned to benefit from the economic recovery thanks to our strong technological and operational capabilities, increasingly diversified revenue mix, ongoing efficiency gains, and disciplined cost controls. We aim to continue facilitating the digital transformation of financial industry and other categories and exploring the use of emerging Artificial Intelligence technologies like the Large Language Model to drive intelligent and inclusive finance," concluded Mr. Ye.

"Our solid results in the first quarter of 2023 highlight our continued strategic focus on achieving a diversified and balanced revenue structure, improving operational efficiency and executing cost optimization initiatives. In the first quarter of 2023, our robust revenue growth was mainly driven by the increase in the recommendation services and marketing and other services, as well as the recovery of the big data and system-based risk management services. Driven by our improved productivity and continued cost optimization, we trimmed our Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2] by a substantial 61.7% year-over-year to RMB19.4 million (US$2.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023," said Oscar Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Jianpu.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB289.4 million (US$42.1 million), compared with RMB207.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Total revenues from recommendation services increased by 30.9% to RMB188.6 million (US$27.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB144.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards increased by 30.1% to RMB127.0 million (US$18.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB97.6 million in the same period of 2022. Credit card volume increased year-over-year by 22.2% to approximately 1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The average fee per credit card was RMB114.3 (US$16.6) in the first quarter of 2023 and RMB110.0 in the same period of 2022, respectively.

Revenues from recommendation services for loans increased by 32.2% to RMB61.6 million (US$9.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB46.6 million in the same period of 2022. The number of loan applications was approximately 4.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 7.7% increase from that in the same period of 2022. The average fee per loan application increased by 26.7% to RMB14.7 (US$2.1) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB11.6 in the same period of 2022, resulting from a more optimized product mix.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services increased by 11.9% to RMB22.6 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB20.2 million in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to the increase in average spending per customer.

Revenues from marketing and other services[1] increased by 80.8% to RMB78.1 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB43.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase of revenue from other new business initiatives, demonstrating the continued growth momentum in terms of category expansion.

Cost of promotion and acquisition increased by 41.2% to RMB211.1 million (US$30.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB149.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily in line with the increase in the Company's revenues from recommendation services and marketing and other services.

Cost of operation was RMB18.4 million (US$2.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared with RMB18.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 6.2% to RMB31.8 million (US$4.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB33.9 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in payroll expenses, rental expenses and travelling and entertainment expenses resulting from the Company's continued efforts in cost optimization, partially offset by an increase in client service-related expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 15.1% to RMB25.3 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB29.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decreases in payroll expenses and rental expenses resulting from the Company's continued efforts in cost optimization.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 13.4% to RMB26.4 million (US$3.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB30.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decreases in allowance for credit losses and payroll expenses resulting from the Company's continued efforts in cost optimization, partially offset by an increase in professional fee.

Loss from operations was RMB23.6 million (US$3.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB54.6 million in the same period of 2022. Operating loss margin was 8.1% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 26.3% in the same period of 2022. The decrease in operating loss was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues and decrease in operating expenses resulting from the Company's continued efforts in efficiency improvement and cost optimization.

Others, net represented a gain of RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a gain of RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2022. The gain in the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the investment gain of RMB1.7 million from the investment in Conflux Global, a decentralized applications block-chain solution provider; while the gain in the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the gain arising from tax benefit for value-added tax of RMB2.2 million.

Net loss was RMB20.8 million (US$3.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023 compared with RMB53.0 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 25.6% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB19.4 million (US$2.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB50.7 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin[2] was 6.7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with 24.4% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[3], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, and income tax benefits from net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was a loss of RMB18.9 million (US$2.8 million), compared with a loss of RMB48.1 million in the same period of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits of RMB613.5 million (US$89.3 million), and working capital of approximately RMB342.4 million (US$49.9 million). Compared to those as of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits decreased by RMB70.7 million, which was primarily attributable to net cash used in operating activities.

Subsequent Events

In May 2023, the Company entered into a share transfer agreement with the founder and minority shareholder of Newsky Wisdom Treasure (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Newsky Wisdom"), which is one of the subsidiaries of the Company before the completion of the share transfer. According to the share transfer agreement, at the closing, which is expected to be around mid-2023, the Company will transfer 35.5% of its shares to the founder of Newsky Wisdom and will no longer be the controlling shareholder of Newsky Wisdom. As of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the contribution of Newsky Wisdom to the Company in terms of both revenue and total assets was less than 5%. The share transfer is expected to have no material impact on the Company's operations and financial position.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The Company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income, each a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net (loss)/income or any other measure of performance or as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted net (loss)/income represents net (loss)/income before share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of December 31,

As of March 31,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 346,539

279,387

40,682 Restricted time deposits 297,634

293,664

42,761 Accounts receivable, net 189,665

235,973

34,360 Amount due from related parties 153

150

22 Prepayments and other current assets 46,537

54,399

7,921 Total current assets 880,528

863,573

125,746 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 12,578

13,350

1,944 Intangible assets, net 18,339

19,855

2,891 Restricted cash and time deposits 40,059

40,448

5,890 Other non-current assets 10,758

9,886

1,440 Total non-current assets 81,734

83,539

12,165 Total assets 962,262

947,112

137,911











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings 253,481

253,481

36,910 Accounts payable (including amounts billed through

related party of RMB5,652 and RMB2,001 as of December

31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively) 96,729

121,796

17,735 Advances from customers 46,920

53,449

7,783 Tax payable 9,662

10,754

1,566 Amount due to related parties 13,534

12,303

1,791 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,871

69,361

10,100 Total current liabilities 509,197

521,144

75,885 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 3,644

3,557

518 Other non-current liabilities 13,096

12,616

1,838 Total non-current liabilities 16,740

16,173

2,356 Total liabilities 525,937

537,317

78,241 Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 286

286

42 Treasury stock, at cost (77,499)

(75,796)

(11,037) Additional paid-in capital 1,891,266

1,890,959

275,345 Accumulated losses (1,424,153)

(1,444,256)

(210,300) Statutory reserves 2,027

2,027

295 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,941

30,810

4,486 Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity 429,868

404,030

58,831 Noncontrolling interests 6,457

5,765

839 Total shareholders' equity 436,325

409,795

59,670 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 962,262

947,112

137,911

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands

except for number of shares and per

share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2023

RMB RMB US$







Revenues:





Recommendation services:





Loans[a] 46,552 61,630 8,974 Credit cards 97,587 127,006 18,494 Total recommendation services 144,139 188,636 27,468 Big data and system-based risk management

services[b] 20,229 22,647 3,298 Marketing and other services[1] [b] 43,190 78,105 11,373 Total revenues 207,558 289,388 42,139 Costs and expenses:





Cost of promotion and acquisition[c] (149,521) (211,053) (30,732) Cost of operation[d] (18,476) (18,391) (2,678) Total cost of services (167,997) (229,444) (33,410) Sales and marketing expenses[e] (33,862) (31,754) (4,624) Research and development expenses[e] (29,765) (25,332) (3,689) General and administrative expenses (30,548) (26,437) (3,850) Loss from operations (54,614) (23,579) (3,434) Net interest income/(expenses) (1,321) 503 73 Others, net 2,773 2,228 324 Loss before income tax (53,162) (20,848) (3,037) Income tax benefits 125 81 12 Net loss (53,037) (20,767) (3,025) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1,319) (664) (97) Net loss attributable to Jianpu's

shareholders (51,718) (20,103) (2,928)







Other comprehensive loss, net





Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,795) (7,159) (1,042) Total other comprehensive loss (2,795) (7,159) (1,042) Total comprehensive loss (55,832) (27,926) (4,067) Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (1,255) (692) (101) Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Jianpu's shareholders (54,577) (27,234) (3,966)







Net loss per share attributable to Jianpu's

shareholders





Basic (0.12) (0.05) (0.01) Diluted (0.12) (0.05) (0.01) Net loss per ADS attributable to Jianpu's

shareholders





Basic (2.44) (0.95) (0.14) Diluted (2.44) (0.95) (0.14) Weighted average number of shares





Basic 423,677,480 424,455,263 424,455,263 Diluted 423,677,480 424,455,263 424,455,263

[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB17 and RMB326 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

[b] Including revenues from related party of RMB1,172 and RMB813 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

[c] Including cost of promotion and acquisition from related party of nil and RMB8 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023,

respectively.

[d] Including cost of operation from related party of RMB111 and RMB176 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023,

respectively.

[e] Including expenses from related party of RMB116 and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.



Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 2023



RMB RMB US$ Net loss

(53,037) (20,767) (3,025) Add: Share-based compensation expenses

2,321 1,377 201 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

(50,716) (19,390) (2,824) Add: Depreciation and amortization

1,435 1,082 158 Net interest expenses/(income)

1,321 (503) (73) Income tax benefits

(125) (81) (12) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

(48,085) (18,892) (2,751)

[1] Starting from the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company updated the description of its revenue stream "advertising, marketing and other services" to "marketing and other services", to provide more relevant and clear information. It also updated the revenue description in comparative periods to conform to the current classification. [2] Non-GAAP adjusted net loss represents net loss before share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release for more details about Non-GAAP adjusted net loss. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin equals Non-GAAP adjusted net loss divided by total revenues. [3] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits from net loss and depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.

