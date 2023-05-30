CRN Names Kathlyn Gibbs of NeoSystems as a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider

RESTON, Va., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kathlyn Gibbs, Vice President of Partners and Alliances for NeoSystems, as a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider — a subset of prominent executives selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their customers and technology partners. The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent solution providers, based on their remarkable expertise, channel advocacy and contributions to building solution provider businesses that thrive.

The women who populate the Power 80 Solution Provider list have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their customers and technology partners—and the broader channel ecosystem as a result.

Gibbs, who has been in her role for a little over a year, is focused on building an expansive ecosystem of strategic technology partners, resellers, hosting and referral partners to deliver a differentiated portfolio of managed IT, hosting and security products along with essential corporate services to government contractors.

The program, called the NeoNetwork, provides financial incentives to referral partners, a high-value teaming process for business development, expanded technical support for architecting and deploying solutions, and a new channel enablement portal.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"Kathlyn is doing an amazing job for NeoSystems," said Brad Mitchell, President and CEO of NeoSystems. "With her strategic approach, we have been able to dramatically grow our partner network since she was named to lead our channel and partnership efforts. Building our partner and alliance ecosystem through Kathlyn's leadership is crucial to accelerating our goal of aggressively expanding our capabilities."

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in the Washington, D.C area, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

