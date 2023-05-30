Viatris Named to USA Today's Inaugural List of America's Climate Leaders 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 for companies that have demonstrated the greatest reduction in emissions intensity. The list was compiled by USA Today and market research company Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

As a healthcare company with a global reach, we are committed to taking action against climate change, which poses health dangers on a worldwide scale. View this fact sheet for an overview of our efforts to reduce the effects of climate change.

To be considered for America's Climate Leaders 2023, a company must be headquartered in the U.S. with revenues of at least $50 million in 2021. Additionally, businesses must have made significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity in their own operations, referred to as Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and were transparent in reporting these emissions.

"We are pleased to be recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders. Our work to reduce the effects of climate change helps improve the health of those we serve, builds resilience in our operations and protects the communities where we live and work," said Lina Andersson, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Viatris. "This accolade is a testament to the leadership and execution of our Operations and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) teams in particular, whose dedication ensures we are continuously advancing sustainable access and responsible practices and operations around the globe."

Viatris committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 and to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25%. The company also obtained validation of its GHG emissions targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which classified its targets as aligned with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C of preindustrial levels. The company's emission reduction strategy features three parts: increasing renewable electricity use, enhancing operational efficiencies, and using upgraded equipment and alternative fuels.

Viatris' Global EHS Policies, including the Global Environmental Stewardship Policy, the Global Climate Change Policy, the Global Water Policy and the Global Health and Safety Policy, make up Viatris' EHS Management System, which consists of Viatris' 13 EHS Principles. The policies and principles apply to all Viatris global operations and every level of the organization.

Viatris is dedicated to transparent annual reporting on environmental, social and governance matters, continuously working to further enhance its disclosures. Visit Viatris' 2022 Sustainability Report to view more information.

Being named to USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 follows previous accolades for Viatris, including on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022, Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan), among others.

Methodology

Statista compiled a list of several thousand American companies and invited them via email to submit their emissions and revenue data via a website created by Statista and USA Today. The application phase ran from November 28, 2022, to January 15, 2023. In addition, Statista scrutinized publicly available data on approximately 2,000 American companies. The main sources of data are financial and non-financial reports as well as CDP's database. Following the research phase, a second survey was sent to all relevant companies to give them the opportunity to validate their data. To ensure that the data is comparable, only emissions reported following the emissions categories of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) were considered. As there is a high degree of freedom for reporting Scope 3 emissions, these were not considered when calculating the reduction in emissions intensity. If location-based and market-based values have been reported for Scope 2 emissions in both years, then the market-based calculation was used in the analysis (as it reflects the choices a company has made regarding its electricity suppliers). Otherwise, the location-based values were used for both years.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With more than 38,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements about our sustainability goals and initiatives. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Company may be unable to realize the intended benefits of, or achieve the intended goals or outlooks with respect to, its strategic initiatives; the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquisitions, divestitures, or its global restructuring program, within the expected timeframe or at all; impairment charges or other losses related to the divestiture or sale of businesses or assets; the Company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by COVID-19; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk" launches; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including general economic conditions, inflation and exchange rates; failure to execute stock repurchases consistent with current expectations; stock price volatility; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

