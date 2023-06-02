Bucherer Reopens Biggest Luxury Watch & Fine Jewelry Store In America In The Forum Shops At Caesars, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing transition of Tourneau to Bucherer, Bucherer is excited to announce the reopening of its Flagship Boutique, TimeDome, in The Forum Shops At Caesars, Las Vegas. Following more than a year and a half of intense renovations and a complete redesign, Tourneau | Bucherer will reopen the expansive store, showcasing a breathtaking all-new interior, in June of 2023. It plays home to one of the finest curations of watches, fine jewelry, and art.

Since its purchase of Tourneau in 2018, Bucherer is bringing together the best of American brand Tourneau and Swiss brand Bucherer. The majestic new Bucherer 1888 TimeDome store – named in homage to the boutique's stunning domed ceiling – boasts two floors, a sweeping double staircase, and a curved dome in the center ceiling of the store.

Comprised of an impressive 18,848 square feet, the expansive space is larger than the previous TimeDome (which made the Guinness Book of Records in 2005 as the largest retail watch store in the world) by 1,000 square feet and is even larger than the brand's New York City flagship TimeMachine store by close to 500 square feet. The opening of the new Vegas store witnesses the fact that Bucherer USA now owns and operates the two largest watch and jewelry retail boutiques in America.

While the entire Bucherer 1888 TimeDome store is light, bright, and inviting, the distinguished dome and grand staircases in the center are a highlight. Featuring a stunning lamella pattern that is also executed on the tile floor below, the dome and its sculptural hanging light fixture draws the eye to the curved double staircase whose cast terrazzo treads are suspended in air. The entire store is a skillful blend of curves and angles – a geometric dance that entrances the eyes.

The outside of the store is designed to entice passersby, with a curved façade comprised of 21 individual 22-foot-tall glass panels. Each panel graduates from clear at the bottom to opaque golden hues at the top. Once inside, a look around the store reaffirms the contemporary spirit of Bucherer 1888.

Similar to the New York flagship store, the Las Vegas flagship will have art installations mingled throughout the store, with special exhibits and activations rotated throughout the year. In fact, the TimeDome will showcase the retailer's most expensive curation of art to date, starting with pieces by Andy Warhol, David La Chapelle, Damien Hirst and KAWS – with a multi-million dollar value.

Bucherer worked in tandem with its brand partners when creating the space, and specifically collaborated with Rolex for a unique look within the store. The purposefully designed area incorporates Rolex's signature green on one wall, dark wood and special accents. In addition to a grand selection of Rolex watches, the store will also play host to the recently created Rolex Certified Pre-Owned collection.

Tourneau | Bucherer is more selective about the timepieces and brands showcased at the newly reopened TimeDome, as it did with the reopening of its New York store. Only the most coveted will be carried, to offer a true destination shopping experience. The store features iconic labels such as Breitling, Cartier, Chanel, Carl F. Bucherer, Tag, Omega, and Tudor.

To celebrate the reopening of TimeDome, Bucherer will officially launch 'Masterworks' – a curated collection of timepieces featured in selected flagship boutiques –, for the first time in the US. The multisensory curation showcases exquisite examples of haute horlogerie from both niche and established brands, with limited edition and one-of-a-kind pieces by Girard Perregaux, H. Moser, Hautlence, Jacob & Co, Ulysse Nardin and many more.

As it did with its redesigned New York flagship store, Bucherer puts new emphasis on fine jewelry, as well as watches. The second floor of the TimeDome boasts a magnificent collection of Bucherer Fine Jewellery, including one-of-a-kind masterpieces and extraordinary contemporary jewels. In addition to Bucherer Fine Jewellery, the store is expanding its lineup of branded jewelry, adding prestigious brands, including Chanel, Messika, and Rahaminov.

Perfectly timed with the opening of the Bucherer 1888 TimeDome, which showcases Tourneau's American commitment alongside Bucherer's Swiss hospitality, Bucherer USA is launching a new marketing campaign, "Time is different in Vegas."

"It is a huge honor to be re-opening the TimeDome, which has such a rich history and has been our flagship west coast store for decades. Seeing it completely redesigned under the Bucherer brand is a moment I have been waiting for and a highlight in my career," says Ira Melnitsky, CEO of Tourneau LLC and President of Bucherer USA. "We are proud to present such an enriching curation of luxury watch and jewelry brands, of one-of-a-kind pieces, and of impressive art. We hope our clients enjoy the experience."

"To me, it is a dream come true, bringing Bucherer's portfolio of brilliant jewellery creations and luxury watches to Las Vegas. But a dream does never come true by dreaming alone. I have always worked hard to make my aspirations and goals become a reality: Taking the customer journey and customer experience to a whole new level by curating special and precious luxury moments for our esteemed clientele. The opening of this extraordinary Bucherer flagship in Las Vegas means a lot to me." says Jörg G. Bucherer, Chairman of the Board and owner of the Bucherer Group.

"We are incredibly excited to finally introduce the Bucherer 1888 brand to Las Vegas. With millions of potential customers visiting the city each year and residents who appreciate the art of fine watchmaking and exquisite jewellery, Bucherer thus takes an important next step in strategically broadening its presence in one of the most important global watch and jewellery markets", explains Guido Zumbühl, CEO of the Bucherer Group. "With Bucherer being a Swiss family company in the third generation, the new flagship store brings to live our heritage and values. We celebrate inspiration, passion, and hospitality in a very welcoming and luxurious yet relaxed atmosphere."

