KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to announce Regal Paseo is now open. The former Arclight theatre and recent acquisition of Regal is now open to the public for the first time in three years with first-run movies including The Little Mermaid, Fast X and the new release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

"We are excited to announce the opening of Regal Paseo, providing a true entertainment destination for moviegoers in Pasadena," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal. "As we bring movies back to the big screen at The Paseo, we look forward to updating this already great theatre with the latest innovations to the moviegoing experience including 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums opening in the near future."

The Paseo development is a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment located in the heart of historic downtown Pasadena, California. Shop at a beautiful outdoor lifestyle center featuring West Elm, Bath & Body Works and DSW, and dine at restaurants including El Cholo Cafe, Yard House, Great Maple and more. Conveniently accessible from the I-210 and 110 freeways, The Paseo is located at the intersection of East Colorado Boulevard and South Marengo Avenue, adjacent to the Pasadena Convention Center.

For a complete list of movies and showtimes, please visit regmovies.com or download the Regal mobile app. Celebrate the opening of Regal Paseo with $7.50 matinee and $10.50 evening promotional pricing. Moviegoers can save their favorite theatres, like Regal Paseo, and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including movie merchandise, free popcorn, soft drinks, and tickets.

Regal Paseo also extends the number of locations for moviegoers to take advantage of Regal Unlimited, which allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,185 screens in 454 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard M. Grover

VP Communications, Regal

(865) 925-9539

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regal