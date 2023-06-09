This Week in Environment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including conservation efforts in recognition of World Oceans Day.
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- NUVIEW Advances Support Towards Climate and Environmental Mission
NUVIEW, an Earth observation company focused on geospatial technology, announced actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio joined the consortium of investors to help build the world's first commercial LiDAR, light detection and ranging, satellite constellation. NUVIEW seeks to map the Earth's entire land surface in real 3D for the first time and then repeating it annually.
- Mayors Recognized for Leadership on Climate Action
USCM President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, "These awards help tell the story of mayoral leadership, one where these local leaders confront the real challenges of the day and do so in ways that make our cities cleaner, smarter and more livable."
- Relais & Chateaux is Taking Action to Serve Sustainably Caught Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks "SEAsonality" for World Oceans Day
Since 2009, in more than 60 countries, the 580 member properties of Relais & Châteaux have been working together to raise awareness among their guests on the importance of sustainable seafood products.
- Chubb Supports World's Largest Debt Conversion for Marine Conservation Project in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
With this loan, Ecuador was able to repurchase and retire a substantial portion of its external commercial debt, create significant annual cash flow for marine conservation, and establish an endowment, the Galapagos Life Fund, to fund marine conservation for future generations.
- Royal Caribbean Group Announces Ground-Breaking Biofuel Testing, Accelerating the Industry's Energy Transition
Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Apex and Royal Caribbean International's Symphony of the Seas will be at the forefront of alternative fuel use thanks to extended sustainable biofuel tests this summer in Europe.
- Huawei, IUCN and Global Partners Highlight Latest Technology for Nature Protection
Huawei and IUCN outlined a vision for protected and conserved areas, to leverage digital technology to help achieve global biodiversity goals.
- In Celebration of World Ocean Month, Atlantis Paradise Island and Atlantis Blue Project Foundation Announce Plans to Build The Bahamas' First Coral Gene Bank
Nearly half of The Bahamas and Caribbean's reef-building coral species are susceptible to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD). Under this agreement, Atlantis and ABPF will support the effort to build and equip a biosecure facility to save the most vulnerable coral species from SCTLD until they can be safely returned to the reefs.
- EZVIZ announces its global tree-planting project in partnership with Treedom, greening the planet with the purchase of its eco-friendly products
EZVIZ will plant thousands of trees globally over the next three years. The plan will impact countries including Thailand, Guatemala, Kenya, and Ecuador, empowering farmers and enriching local biodiversity.
- impak is launching the world's first indices based on the ESG+impact assessment
The indices will enable investors to support positive change in five key areas: Green Energy & Technology, Sustainable Food & Biodiversity, Clean Water & Waste, Social & Economic Empowerment, and Health & Well-being.
- Royal Caribbean Group Extends Collaboration to Capture Critical Ocean Conservation Data Onboard Ships
Strengthening a decades-long commitment to ocean conservation and environmental research efforts, Royal Caribbean Group announced a four-year extension of its investment in OceanScope, an open-source data program that provides scientists with critical information to study climate and ocean conservation.
- Lufthansa Technik Uses Ansys to Develop and Certify AeroSHARK Technology for More Sustainable Aviation
Lufthansa Technik integrates Ansys' simulation solutions to develop and verify AeroSHARK, an innovative aircraft coating technology that imitates the characteristics of shark skin to reduce aircraft drag and friction.
- A Sea of Possibilities: Sandals Resorts International Celebrates World Oceans Day with Donations and Environmental Initiatives
In honor of World Oceans Day, for every booking made on June 8th, a donation of $100 will be made on guests' behalf to the Sandals Foundation, the not-for-profit organization established in 2009 to make positive change throughout the Caribbean.
