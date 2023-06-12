BIOTRONIK ANNOUNCED FIRST IMPLANT OF NEW IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC MONITOR WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, TARGETING EFFICIENCY IN MONITORING FOR CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS

BIOTRONIK ANNOUNCED FIRST IMPLANT OF NEW IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC MONITOR WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, TARGETING EFFICIENCY IN MONITORING FOR CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS

Montefiore Medical Center in New York performed the first global implantation of the new BIOMONITOR IV ICM

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK, a leader in implantable medical device technology, today announced the first global implantation of its BIOMONITOR IV implantable cardiac monitor (ICM). The procedure was conducted by Luigi Di Biase, MD, PhD, Section Head of Electrophysiology, Director of Arrhythmia Services and Professor of Medicine at Montefiore Einstein in the Bronx, NY. This first implant marks the next step in the advancement of cardiac monitoring technology.

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. (PRNewsfoto/BIOTRONIK) (PRNewswire)

BIOMONITOR IV is a state-of-the-art ICM that pairs BIOTRONIK's SmartECG technology with artificial intelligence* to reduce all false positive detections by 86% while preserving 98% of true episodes1. It is also the only ICM capable of distinguishing between premature atrial contractions (PACs) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) to provide healthcare professionals with better tools for risk stratification and diagnosis.

"I am excited about BIOMONITOR IV's new algorithm and artificial intelligence," said Dr. Di Biase. "The data shows that these new features have the potential to reduce false positive alerts for our patients and allow us to focus on actionable events, providing more efficient care."

In addition to the advanced artificial intelligence, there are a variety of other benefits to patients and healthcare professionals when using BIOMONITOR IV. A long battery life and wireless connectivity enable seamless data transmission and remote monitoring, reducing the need for frequent in-person clinic visits. BIOTRONIK also offers the easiest electronic health record (EHR) data integration capability, which can significantly improve a clinic's workflow.

The launch of BIOMONITOR IV is a testament to BIOTRONIK's commitment to innovation and improving patient care. The company's cutting-edge technologies continue to push the boundaries of medical advancements, empowering healthcare professionals and enhancing the lives of patients worldwide. With this milestone, BIOTRONIK reinforces its position as a leading player in the field of cardiac monitoring devices, contributing to the advancement of cardiovascular medicine.

References

*AI algorithm is applied only to AF detection

1. Data on file. With AF filtering criterion set to Very Specific in the Home Monitoring Service Center. Reduction is relative to performance without SmartECG.

More information:

Find out more about BIOMONITOR IV on the BIOTRONIK website

About BIOTRONIK:

At BIOTRONIK , patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOTRONIK