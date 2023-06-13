Fullpower®-AI Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading IoT AI-biosensing company, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides companies of any size and from all sectors of activity with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that Fullpower®-AI has put in place an ISMS to manage risks related to the security of all data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

This significant achievement underscores the importance of data security and privacy to Fullpower®-AI on behalf of our current and future customers. With AI and IoT devices permeating every aspect of our lives, it is imperative to know that your personal data is guarded and protected every step of the way by Fullpower®-AI.

"We are excited to announce this significant milestone: ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Fullpower®-AI is committed to global data security, availability, and processing integrity," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.

About Fullpower®-AI

Fullpower®-AI is the leader in AI-modeled biosensing algorithms, embedded AI Machine Learning solutions, and a leader for domain-specific generative AI. For our partners, Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete IoT PaaS platform vetted and deployed worldwide for machine learning, remote contactless biosensing, generative AI, and end-to-end smart connected devices in life sciences, health, and biotechnology. In addition, Fullpower®-AI's platform is backed by 135+ patents and is ISO 27001 and is SOC 2 Type II certified.

