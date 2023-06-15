Caseware International to sponsor PGA TOUR Golfers Andrew Putnam and Adam Schenk

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Caseware International , a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, today announced a sponsorship with professional golfers Andrew Putnam and Adam Schenk.

Putnam and Schenk represent the strong field of talent on the PGA TOUR, both with impressive tournament resumes. Putnam got his first PGA TOUR win at the 2018 Barracuda Championship and since has achieved 18 career top-10 finishes. He is currently ranked 36th on the FedEx Cup Rankings.

"This partnership signifies a mutual commitment to excellence, innovation, and a shared passion for the sport," says PGA TOUR golfer, Andrew Putnam. "This is one of the many reasons I'm proud to partner with Caseware as an ambassador."

Since joining the TOUR in 2018, Schenk has quickly established himself with 11 Top-10 finishes, including two runner-up finishes in the 2023 season. He has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in four consecutive seasons and is currently ranked 26th on the FedEx Cup Standings.

"Caseware helps clients around the world work better, faster and smarter to stay one step ahead of the competition and that is a mentality that I can relate to," says PGA TOUR golfer, Adam Schenk. "I am grateful for their support and I look forward to working together."

As Putnam and Schenk compete in various tournaments and championships, Caseware's logo will prominently appear on the chest of their apparel and other branding materials, providing substantial exposure to a global audience.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Caseware to continue to extend its new brand on a larger grandstand and we couldn't be more excited to support two of the most talented and promising professional golfers in the industry," said David Osborne, Chief Executive Officer, Caseware. "Like the audit industry, golf is a game centered around trust and honesty. It's a sport that embodies discipline, precision and determination, all values that resonate deeply with Caseware. Aligning with top-tier athletes like Andrew Putnam and Adam Schenk demonstrates our commitment to excellence in business, sportsmanship, and athletic achievement."

About Caseware International

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Caseware's innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million customers in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit www.caseware.com .

Andrew Putnam (CNW Group/Caseware International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Adam Schenk (CNW Group/Caseware International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Caseware International Logo (CNW Group/Caseware International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caseware International Inc.