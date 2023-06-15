Kyyba Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Growth, Recognized as a Trusted Partner to Fortune 500 Companies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and consulting services partner, Kyyba, Inc, proudly commemorates a remarkable milestone - 25 years of trailblazing innovation, indomitable growth, and a legacy reverberating across industries.

Kyyba celebrates its 25th anniversary (PRNewswire)

We owe our success to the unwavering support of our clients and invaluable partners.

Since its inception in 1998 by Tel Ganesan and Thiru Ganesan, Kyyba has been an unwavering transformation catalyst, revolutionizing the technological landscape and spearheading digital progress worldwide.

From its modest origins in Farmington Hills, MI, Kyyba has ascended to the vanguard of progress, becoming the trusted ally of Fortune 500 conglomerates and leading organizations worldwide. As a 100% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), it has shattered glass ceilings, transcending geographical boundaries and industry verticals with visionary solutions encompassing healthcare, government, finance, and automotive, harnessing deep-domain technology.

President and CEO Thiru Ganesan, thrilled to reach this momentous milestone, expresses profound gratitude: "Our 25th anniversary represents a testament to the resilience, unwavering dedication, and boundless talent of our exceptional team. We owe our success to the unwavering support of our clients and invaluable partners."

Throughout its journey, Kyyba has been a pioneer in embracing cutting-edge technologies, boldly traversing the realms of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and automation. This visionary stance has empowered clients to optimize operations, reimagine customer experiences, and propel digital ambitions to awe-inspiring heights.

Tel Ganesan, founder and Chairman of the Kyyba Group, proudly asserts, "Kyyba stands tall as a beacon of stability and unwavering reliability. Countless industries entrust us as their preferred partner, drawn by our acquisitions, formidable team, and steadfast commitment to excellence and happiness. They are rooted in fostering long-term relationships built upon trust."

Kyyba owes its unparalleled success to its diverse, high-caliber workforce, fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and relentless pursuit of innovation.

Kyyba embarks on this milestone in commemorating the occasion by paying homage to the invaluable relationships and partnerships that have propelled its extraordinary growth and global triumph.

Looking to the future, Kyyba remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to delivering transformative value to employees, clients, and partners. With industry expertise, technological prowess, and a customer-centric approach, it is poised to elevate aspirations to unprecedented levels.

Kyyba extends heartfelt gratitude to its extended family for their unwavering support and indelible contributions throughout this transformative journey. This proud moment reverberates across Michigan and the world, igniting an excitement that heralds an extraordinary journey ahead.

