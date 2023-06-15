Nue Life Health Announces $1.9M Financing, Opening of its App to Support all Patients Undergoing Ketamine Therapies and the Appointment of Dr. Drummond as CMO

Company's digital tools, deep content library, music service and membership programs will now be available to all users, including those being treated within in-office and in-clinic settings

MIAMI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nue Life Health, a leading mental wellness company supporting patients undergoing psychedelic therapies, announced today the completion of a $1.9m financing by existing investors to support its next phase of evolution. In this next phase Nue Life will make its revolutionary "Nue app" and its "Nue score" available for free to any patient undergoing ketamine therapy.

Since its inception, Nue Life focus has been delivering safe and effective "at-home" ketamine therapy to over eight thousand patients across the U.S., as evidenced by the recently published peer-reviewed study titled " Safety, effectiveness and tolerability of sublingual ketamine in depression and anxiety: A retrospective study of off-label, at-home use" , while also developing an integrated therapeutic ecosystem that includes carefully crafted psychedelic therapy articles, videos and music libraries, a state-of the art technology platform, and virtual preparation and aftercare programs.

And now, the Company is welcoming all users in the United States who are undergoing ketamine therapy across all treatment modalities, including via lozenges, intramuscular (IM) and intravenous (IV), to access the Nue Life app in order for them to also gain the same benefits that Nue Life patients are achieving through the combination of ketamine prescription with the on-going digital and virtual support by delivered by its experienced multidisciplinary guides and coaches via the Nue Life app.

"As pioneers of this nascent space, we knew that we had to demonstrate that our vision of delivering a comprehensive program to our patients, which was composed of not just of ketamine prescription, but more importantly based on the delivery of a personalized care protocol aided by technology, highly-trained professionals and innovative content experiences was the most impactful way to deliver lasting healing," said Juan Pablo Cappello, Nue Life co-founder and CEO. "We have seen that patients who take advantage of our full program experience a 20-30% improvement over the baseline of drug-only therapy. We are now excited to make all these tools, content and preparation and after-care programs available to all users that may be undergoing ketamine treatment with providers across the US, including at-home or within clinics or offices, but that are not necessarily supported in their daily journey as Nue Life's patients are, so they can more effectively improve the quality of their lives"

Starting today, anyone interested in accessing the Nue Life app will be able to download it for free from the Apple and Google app stores and start making immediate use of its powerful features, including its curated music playlists, exclusive content, biometric data integration (Apple Healthkit and Google Fit), and access to the advanced Nue Score progress tracking. The Nue score is Nue Life's personalized wellness evaluation system powered by proprietary algorithms designed to help members set health and lifestyle goals while providing valuable feedback, motivation, and education. More importantly, users will also be able to track and record their next ketamine treatment session (including in-clinic) by leveraging the app's sophisticated experience tracking capabilities, which provides personalized music recommendations based on the user's intention, records real-time heart rate data throughout the session and allows the user to leave voice-notes during the session that are transcribed automatically in order to aid in the post-experience integration. Lastly, any user that is interested in additional support delivered by our trained team of guides and health-coaches, can also elect to subscribe to one of our membership programs, including Nue Care and Nue Integrate.

Nue Integrate supports patients undergoing ketamine treatments, delivered by Nue Life or third-party providers, with carefully designed and unlimited group preparation and integration sessions guided by our trained and experienced guides. The cost of this program is $49 per month and is accessible to users across the United States. Nue Care is a holistic, personalized non-clinical preparation and aftercare program that focuses on treating the root causes of mental health conditions through 1:1 care, progress tracking, health coaching, integration support, supplements, and other treatment modalities, with the goal of reducing the dependence on long term pharmacotherapy. The program is designed to help users take advantage of the mental 'reset' that ketamine therapy provides in order to create long-term lifestyle change with the support of integration specialists, health coaches, and the Nue app's enhanced AI features. The price of the Nue Care program has been reduced from $249 to $199 per month in order to continue the pursuit of our core mission of making these transformative and unique therapies as accessible and cost-effective as possible and is also available across the U.S..

"This is the first step of the next phase of Nue Life, but is a step taken on the foundation built over the last two years of R&D and client care delivery experience and supported by millions of dollars in technology investment. We are confident that we are well positioned to facilitate an ecosystem that not only supports hundreds of thousands, or even millions of users, but that also allows other stakeholders to partner with us in order to provide safe, effective and more accessible mental-health solutions to those that so desperately need it" concluded Demian Bellumio, Nue Life co-founder and COO.

Lastly, as Nue Life embarks on its next chapter of evolution, Dr. Frank Drummond has joined Nue Life as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Drummond, a two-time entrepreneur and licensed psychiatrist with over two decades of patient-facing experience, was formerly the national CMO of HCA's behavioral health practice, the second largest in the United States. Dr. Drummond's unique track record as an entrepreneur, psychiatrist and operator of a large-scale telepsychiatry and mental health business will be invaluable as Nue Life evolves from a DTC service to a platform that can support the fast-changing mental health landscape through the adoption of safe and effective psychedelic therapies. Dr. Drummond expressed his excitement of joining Nue Life by stating. "I've gotten to know the Nue Life team over the past year, and I was impressed by the strength and thoroughness of its clinical protocols and the granularity and extensiveness of its patient outcome data, which it has collected as it delivered almost one hundred thousand therapies across the US." Dr. Drummond further added "I believe that the home is indeed the next frontier of mental health care delivery, and this is especially true for psychedelic therapy. Nue Life's highly scalable and effective patient support services, such as its preparation and aftercare programs, create a compelling offering that not only leads to better patient outcomes, but is very complementary to a wide array of healthcare providers that are desperately looking to provide better solutions to its patient populations today." Dr. Ben Medrano will stay on at Nue Life focused on client care and collaborate actively with Dr. Drummond.

