If you took an online exam in Illinois using Respondus Monitor® you may be entitled to compensation as part of a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Respondus Settlement.

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit claiming that Respondus violated an Illinois law called the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA") by collecting biometric identifiers and/or biometric information through the use of its Respondus Monitor® application without complying with BIPA's requirements. Respondus denies it did anything wrong, or that it ever collected or possessed any biometric data that could be subject to BIPA. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong.

Who is included?

You are included in the Settlement if you took an exam using Respondus Monitor® while physically present in the state of Illinois at any time between November 11, 2015 and June 2, 2023 (the "Class Period").

If the Court approves the Settlement, members of the Class who submit Approved Claims will receive one payment of an equal, or pro rata, share of a $6,250,000 Settlement Fund that Respondus has agreed to establish, after all Settlement Administration Expenses, Service Awards, and Fee Award have been paid. Individual payments to Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form are estimated to be $50.00, depending on the number of Approved Claims submitted.

What are my options?

If you are an eligible Class Member, the only way to receive a payment is to submit a Claim Form either online or by mail before August 30, 2023. Claim Forms can be submitted online at BIPA-examsettlement.com, or you can download a Claim Form and mail it to: Veiga, et al. v. Respondus, Inc. c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

If you do nothing, you will not receive a payment under the Settlement and you will give up your rights to sue Defendant about the issues in this case.

If you want to exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will receive no payment, but you will keep the right to participate in another lawsuit against Defendant about the claims at issue in this case. You must send a written request to be excluded by July 31, 2023.

If you do not like the Settlement you can Object. You may file a written objection no later than July 31, 2023, to tell the Court why you believe the proposed Settlement is unfair, unreasonable, or inadequate and may appear and object at the Final Approval Hearing if you provide notice of your intent to do so in your written objection.

The Court will hold the Final Approval Hearing at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) on August 31, 2023, before the Honorable Timothy J. McJoynt in Room 2008 at the DuPage County Courthouse and Administration Building, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, or via remote means as instructed by the Court. The Court will determine whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the Class. At the hearing, the Court will hear any objections and arguments concerning the fairness of the proposed Settlement, including those related to the amount requested by Class Counsel for Fee Award and the Service Awards to the Class Representatives. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to.

This is only a summary. For more information about the settlement and benefits, visit BIPA-examsettlement.com or call toll-free 1-833-747-6499.

