Converged Technology Professionals Named Professional Services Partner by ScanSource

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Technology Professionals, a technology consulting firm and recognized leader in enterprise cloud communication and professional services solutions, is excited to share their strategic partnership with ScanSource, a leading hybrid distributor accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud.

With CTPros' project management, customer-focused implementation, and training services, this partnership marks an exciting stride toward the future of cloud communication offerings poised to enhance the quality of cloud solution delivery for UCaaS, CCaaS, and Microsoft Teams throughout the continental U.S.

"Our team is absolutely thrilled about this collaboration," shares Eric Peterson, Co-CEO at CTPros. "The rapid pace of the digital landscape necessitates more customized professional services solutions now more than ever. This is precisely what we aim to address at CTPros. Our affiliation with ScanSource will allow us to contribute significantly to this pressing industry need, driving forward innovation and growth in a market that continues to evolve at an unprecedented speed."

Clients can anticipate an even stronger focus on streamlined processes, implementation, and optimized solutions to meet their unique needs. This partnership is not just a new chapter for Converged Technology Professionals; it's an invaluable step forward for the industry as a whole.

About Converged Technology Professionals

Converged Technology Professionals is a technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center. They provide comprehensive, tailored guidance and support throughout their client's strategic adoption journey, from vendor evaluations and contractual advisement to a full suite of implementation and post-implementation services performed by their highly experienced team of in-house business and technical professionals.

