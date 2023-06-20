DISCOUNT TIRE OFFERS TIRE SAFETY TIPS DURING NATIONAL TIRE SAFETY WEEK

Helping Keep Drivers Safe During Summer Travel With Free Tire Safety Checks Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, will be offering safety tips and services in its stores to help keep drivers safe on the road this summer, especially before the Independence Day holiday weekend. During National Tire Safety Week, which runs from June 26 to July 3, complimentary tire safety and tire air pressure checks will be available to any driver that visits one of Discount Tire and America's Tire's more than 1,110 stores in 37 states. To help save on wait times, customers are encouraged to book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com.

Each year more than 40 million people travel for Independence Day weekend, and this year's travel numbers are expected to set a record high. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's annual summer initiative, National Tire Safety Week, reminds drivers of the critical importance of checking their tires and wheels before they hit the roads.

A study conducted by USTMA reported nearly 70% of U.S. drivers had not checked their tire pressure in the last 30 days. Discount Tire recommends checking tire air pressure at least once a month to help maintain good fuel economy and mitigate potential tire issues.

To help keep drivers safe on the roads, the tire experts at Discount Tire are recommending that every driver "Do Your P.A.R.T" with the four simple tire safety tips:

Pressure: Check your tires' air pressure when they're cool at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Low pressure leads to poor handling and worse gas mileage, excessive wear, and overloading. Tires are always losing air due to impacts and pressures of bumps and turns. Temperature change also affects air pressure (for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes 1 psi). Alignment: Important to your vehicle's tire wear is getting the suspension checked by an expert, as irregular tire wear can develop if anything is out of alignment. Rotate: Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops. Tread: Tread depth determines a vehicle's safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a penny upside down in a tread groove — it's time to replace if Lincoln's head is visible. Or visit your local Discount Tire to have an expert technician check your tread for free with a mobile tread depth reader that can scan your tire tread in seconds.

This summer driving season, drivers should also keep in mind:

Know Your Age — The older a tire, the higher the risk for failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, losing elasticity and strength. The age of your tire can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that's 6 years old or more.

Check Your Trunk — Most new vehicles come equipped with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors instead of a traditional spare tire. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan such as AAA.

Shop and Get a Tire Safety Check on Your Schedule — Discount Tire makes it easy and inviting for customers to research, shop, and schedule service or installation appointments using the Discount Tire mobile app or DiscountTire.com. Research using Treadwell, Discount Tire's online tire-buying guide, to get customizable tire and wheel recommendations based on your specific vehicle, where you live, and personal driving habits.

"A top priority for Discount Tire is the safety of our customers. National Tire Safety Week brings light to all the ways drivers can stay safe on the roads during the summer season and year-round," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "Taking the extra step to ensure your tires are safe can keep your friends, family, and other drivers on the road safe during busy travel seasons. Any of our Discount Tire or America's Tire locations would be happy to check a vehicle's tires for the safety of our customers."

During National Tire Safety Week, customers can schedule a complimentary service appointment at any Discount Tire or America's Tire location for regular tire and wheel inspections. From July 1 through July 5, Discount Tire is offering up to $210 instant savings on select tires and wheels to celebrate Independence Day. Customers are encouraged to buy and book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com, which can save up to 30% on wait times in stores.

For more information, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA's TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tire and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company serves customer at more than 1,100 stores inn 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer, and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

