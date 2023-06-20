Fentanyl Crisis Alert: FentanylSolution.org Sheds Light on the Alarming Impact of Fentanyl on Senior Citizens

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FentanylSolution.org, a respected national 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to shedding light on the urgent issue of fentanyl's impact on older individuals. With a mission to educate and protect senior citizens, FentanylSolution.org is raising awareness about the devastating consequences of fentanyl abuse within this vulnerable population.

In 2020, 800k senior citizens were addicted to drugs. The fentanyl crisis is making it worse, the perfect storm.

Senior citizens are increasingly falling victim to the grip of illicit fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that poses a significant risk. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Recent studies have shown a startling surge in drug addiction among seniors, with over 800,000 older individuals affected in 2020 alone (source: Health and Human Services).

Disturbingly, the number of opioid-related deaths among Americans aged 55 and above has skyrocketed in recent years. In fact, between 1999 and 2019, the reported deaths surged from 518 to a staggering 10,292, equivalent to the annual number of deaths caused by drunk driving incidents (source: Northwestern Median).

The vulnerability of senior citizens to fentanyl's dangers cannot be overstated. Shockingly, nearly 80,000 individuals aged 55 to 80 lost their lives to opioid overdoses over the past two decades, with a significant portion occurring among those aged 55 to 64 (source: Northwestern Median).

To compound the problem, elderly women aged 75 and above, particularly non-Hispanic white women, have experienced the highest rates of drug overdoses. Equally concerning are the disparities among older men, with drug overdose deaths more prevalent among non-Hispanic Black men aged 65 and over (source: CDC). This calls for targeted interventions and support tailored to the specific needs of these demographics (source: CDC).

While the rise in fentanyl-related deaths among seniors demands immediate attention, the issue extends beyond national borders. "The LA Times recently exposed the alarming truth about the search for affordable medications – that 50 percent of these medications tested positive for fentanyl and other addicting and potentially lethal opioids," said Janice M. Celeste, the President and CEO of FentanylSolution.org. Oftentimes, seniors on the West Coast will embark on medical tour buses to Mexico to get reduced cost pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, many of the brick-and-mortar pharmacies along the Baja Peninsula are distributing pharmaceuticals that have tested positive for fentanyl. This puts the lives of seniors at risk, as they unknowingly subject themselves to the dangers of addiction and lethal consequences (source: LA Times).

FentanylSolution.org is committed to combating the fentanyl crisis and ensuring the well-being of all people. Through comprehensive awareness campaigns, educational resources, and targeted support initiatives, we aim to empower seniors and families to make informed decisions regarding pain management and medication use.

For more information, resources, and support, please visit at FentanylSolution.org. Together, we can be the solution to end illicit fentanyl and save lives.

To download our Fentanyl & Seniors infographic and to watch the animated video go to https://www.fentanylsolution.org/fentanyl-senior-citizens-unveiling-the-alarming-reality.

About FentanylSolution.org: FentanylSolution.org is a leading advocate for ending illicit fentanyl deaths. Dedicated to addressing critical issues affecting vulnerable individuals, we provide educational resources, support initiatives, and comprehensive awareness campaigns to empower families. Our mission is to educate, advocate and bring awareness to the fentanyl crisis and to save lives.

View original content:

SOURCE FentanylSolution.org