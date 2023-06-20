MONTEREY, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Retro Stage, a vintage-inspired fashion brand, has released its summer collection. Taking influence from the classic styles of the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, this collection features a unique line of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits designed to help stylish beachgoers enjoy the perfect seaside vacation.

Retro Stage Launches New Summer Collection to Bring Classic Vibes to the Season (PRNewswire)

Retro Stage is a clothing brand dedicated to 20th-century aesthetics, offering a variety of vintage-style clothing, shoes, swimwear, and accessories so that people can experience the charm and romance of the great eras of fashion for themselves. The brand's summer collection is perfect for lounging on the beach, playing in the waves, or relaxing by the pool. The swimsuits in this collection come in a wide range of vibrant colors as well as elegant cuts and intricate detailing. In addition, they are made with high-quality materials to ensure durability and comfort. Even with frequent wear and washing, they will last for many summers to come.

"Our summer collection is all about bringing vintage charm back to the beach. We want to convey just how fun it is to explore past fashions while also making it easy for people to confidently showcase their own style and personality while out on the sand," the Retro Stage team passionately stated.

Their summer collection captures the essence of vintage fashion while staying true to the trends of this summer season. This collision of classic elegance and modern exuberance gives the swimwear unparalleled charm that captivates at first sight. Check out these standout pieces:

Retro Stage's 1930s-style swimwear trends toward a combination of classic patterns and bright colors. As seen on the 1930s Red Polka Dot Patchwork Swimsuit , its eye-catching red polka dot pattern and the oversized bow on the bodice add a touch of whimsy and vibrancy to the overall look, making it a great option for standing out when surfing and sunbathing.

Designers continue the simple and elegant style of 1940s swimwear. Their 1940s Striped Colorblock Bikini Set features a playful mix of stripes and color blocks in classic hues that exude elegance and sophistication, which is perfect for those who love timeless styles.

The leading tone of 1950s swimsuits is lovely and playful. The Checked Halter Bowknot Swimsuit is a classic design with a decorative bowknot that adds youthful vitality to the whole retro style. It comes in three colors—red, blue, and yellow—that are all perfect for showing off different elements of one's personality while swimming in the sea.

The Green 3D Butterfly Mesh Swimsuit is inspired by the fun styles of the 1960s. It features a grass-green base covered with a layer of mesh and delicate butterfly embellishments to create a sense of sultry elegance. The 3D butterflies both enhance the aesthetics of the suit and bring an air of vitality and youthful exuberance.

All of these pieces and more can be found in the summer collection on Retro Stage's website. They also provide a variety of swimming caps and sunglasses that match the colors of the swimwear, allowing customers to create an overall retro look easily. What's even more surprising is that customers can use the discount code "Summer12" to get a 12% discount when purchasing two or more items, and by entering their email address to join Retro Stage's mailing list, they can also receive exclusive discounts and promotion updates. Retro Stage invites vintage fashion lovers worldwide to check out their new summer collection and experience the wonder of blending modern and classic styles.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's also a way of life that helps every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," the Retro Stage team said. "All we want to do is encourage women to seek out a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural beauty."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retro Stage