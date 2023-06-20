Veravas Launches Groundbreaking VeraBIND Technology for Ultra-Sensitive Assays and Matrix Free Sample Analysis

Revolutionary bead-based technology enables reliable biomarker detection in challenging samples, transforming clinical diagnostic performance and research workflows

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Veravas, a leading innovator in clinical diagnostics, announced the launch of its groundbreaking VeraBIND™ (Biomarker Isolation and N-richment for Detection) technology. With millions of assays conducted daily in clinical laboratories worldwide, the search for specific biomarkers to identify early-stage diseases is becoming increasingly crucial. However, the inherent challenges posed by diverse patient sample types, including urine, saliva, and blood, can lead to false positive or negative results. VeraBINDing the sample during collection or preparation transforms complex samples into a matrix-free sample which enhances the performance of on-market tests and can allow healthcare professionals to realize a significant breakthrough in biomarker detection.

VeraBIND technology offers a unique and comprehensive solution that improves the accuracy of biomarker detection and minimizes the occurrence of false positive or negative results across various sample types. By implementing this groundbreaking innovation, clinical laboratories can optimize their diagnostic processes and contribute to early disease detection, thereby enabling timely and targeted interventions. VeraBIND also paves the way for faster assay development, offering consistency and improved accuracy in research, clinical trials, and diagnostic tests.

"VeraBIND is a game-changer for the clinical diagnostics industry, as it addresses the most difficult challenges in assay development," said John Forrest, CEO of Veravas. "By standardizing and simplifying the sample matrix, we are revolutionizing early biomarker detection for Alzheimer's and other diseases, leading to better patient outcomes."

Designed for use in clinical diagnostics and research, VeraBIND improves workflows and enables more sensitive detection of low abundance or previously hidden biomarkers. Once validated, it works with commercially available assays and can be run using any detection method, such as ELISA, chemiluminescence, and mass spectrometry.

"By creating a new matrix-free sample, VeraBIND enables biomarkers to be examined easily, offering clinicians faster, more accurate testing and diagnosis," said Josh Soldo, Chief Scientific Officer at Veravas. "Eliminating sample interferences and enriching biomarkers of interest results in superior detection. This advancement ensures assays leveraging VeraBIND can be standardized for more efficient analysis."

With VeraBIND, Veravas is redefining assay development and biomarker detection, setting a new standard in clinical diagnostics and research. Through improved accuracy and streamlined workflows, both clinicians and researchers can expect better outcomes and enhanced quality of life for patients worldwide.

"Our laboratory specializes in the use of an oral rinse collection to test for common and esoteric analytes" states Dr. Ron McGlennen, Medical Director of Access Genetics. "We are excited about the prospects of VeraBIND to accelerate the validation of Alzheimer's and Celiac Disease tests normally limited to testing on blood to now include saliva. This will expand the market for convenience and at home-based testing, which now is the leading edge of innovation in diagnostics for healthcare."

Veravas is an emerging diagnostic company dedicated to early disease detection in challenging sample types. Designed for convenience, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, Veravas' products help improve clinical research and allow laboratories and manufacturers to develop and run ultra-sensitive assays for early-stage disease detection, prognostic screening, and precision medicine. The company is currently developing novel saliva tests for Alzheimer's, Lyme, and Celiac diseases. For more information, visit www.veravas.com.

