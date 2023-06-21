Akasa Air Orders Four 737-8s To Support International Growth Plans

LE BOURGET, France, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Akasa Air today announced an order for four additional 737-8 jets at the Paris Air Show. Akasa Air, which launched operations in 2022 with its first 737-8, has rapidly grown its market share and fleet to 19 airplanes across 16 destinations to support the fast-growing market in India.

With the order of four additional aircraft, the Indian carrier's order book comprises 76 jets, which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 airplanes.

"As the world's fastest growing airline, we are excited to add four more Boeing 737-8 airplanes into our fleet, taking our initial order of 72 aircraft up to 76 jets which will be delivered over the next four years. In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes," said Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air. "The fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions of the 737-8 allows us to remain focused on sustainable operations, while also providing our environmentally conscious passengers with a more comfortable way to fly. Sustainability is at the core of our business, and we strive for more opportunities to reduce our impact to the environment."

The Indian carrier is operating 19 737-8s today with high-capacity 737-8-200 airplanes on order. As passenger traffic rises above pre-pandemic levels in India, the versatile 737-8 is supporting Akasa Air's growth strategy and domestic network and positions the airline for future regional expansion.

"This follow-on order by Akasa demonstrates the market-leading capabilities of the 737 MAX in the world's fastest-growing commercial aviation market," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The efficiency and range of the 737-8 support Akasa Air's plan to expand domestic and regional networks."

The 737 MAX family provides Akasa Air with greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions 20% compared to older-generation airplanes. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint.

Boeing customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes, reflecting the value of the family's versatility and commonality.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers

