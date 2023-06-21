Trustible Announces Prestigious Appointments to its Advisory Board

Pedigree and expertise of new members will drive Trustible's product development and company growth

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustible ™, a software company that helps organizations accelerate Responsible AI governance to maximize trust and manage risk, today announced the appointment of several experienced industry leaders to the company's Advisory Board . The appointment of the advisors and additional investment comes on the heels of Trustible's recent emergence from stealth mode in April of 2023, as well as a recent pre-seed fundraising round of $1.6 million led by Harlem Capital. These members will play key roles in helping the company scale and meet the needs of companies looking for stronger AI governance solutions today.

"As we head into the second half of 2023, a key priority for our business is ensuring we have the infrastructure in place to successfully build and scale an industry-leading AI governance solution," said Gerald Kierce Iturrioz , CEO and Co-Founder at Trustible. "Adding world-class advisors allows us to lean on industry-best expertise while we continue to work towards making AI safer and more responsible for all."

Recent market research indicates that AI, while growing rapidly already, is set to take off even further in the next decade, with a projected market cap of nearly $2 trillion by 2030. As artificial intelligence continues to be adopted by companies around the world for a variety of use cases, Trustible plans to leverage the expertise of its new advisors to further enable product growth, ensure solutions meet complex governance needs businesses face today, and deliver a quality user experience for current and future customers.

Trustible's new advisors include:

Jon Leibowitz , former head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Mr. Leibowitz was appointed to the FTC by President George W. Bush in 2004, and was chosen by President Barack Obama to be its chair in 2009, a position he held until 2013. Mr. Leibowitz was most recently a partner at Davis, Polk, & Wardwell LLP, a position he held from 2013-2021. , former head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Mr. Leibowitz was appointed to the FTC by Presidentin 2004, and was chosen by Presidentto be its chair in 2009, a position he held until 2013. Mr. Leibowitz was most recently a partner at Davis, Polk, & Wardwell LLP, a position he held from 2013-2021.

John Bailey , nonresident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Mr. Bailey previously served as a special assistant for domestic policy at the White House, and deputy policy director to the US secretary of commerce. , nonresident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Mr. Bailey previously served as a special assistant for domestic policy at the White House, and deputy policy director to the US secretary of commerce.

Christine Keung , former Chief Data Officer for the City of San José, California . Ms. Keung holds nearly a decade of experience helping build and scale successful companies, including previous roles at Dropbox, Fountain, and Figma. She was also a member of the COVID-19 Task Force at the Small Business Administration that helped launch the Payment Protection Program. , former Chief Data Officer for the City of San José,. Ms. Keung holds nearly a decade of experience helping build and scale successful companies, including previous roles at Dropbox, Fountain, and Figma. She was also a member of the COVID-19 Task Force at the Small Business Administration that helped launch the Payment Protection Program.

Dennis Hirsch , Professor of Law and Computer Science at The Ohio State University . In his role, Mr. Hirsch directs the University's Program on Data and Governance, which focuses on the governance of advanced analytics and AI. , Professor of Law and Computer Science at The. In his role, Mr. Hirsch directs the University's Program on Data and Governance, which focuses on the governance of advanced analytics and AI.

Sultan Meghji , former Chief Innovation Officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). A noted AI expert, Mr. Meghji currently is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University . , former Chief Innovation Officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). A noted AI expert, Mr. Meghji currently is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Pratt School of Engineering at

"Building AI systems that are both mission-critical yet responsible is a massive challenge that businesses face today and in the future," added Mr. Leibowitz. "Trustible's mission to help businesses build, scale, and maintain AI that is responsible and ethical stood out to me from our first interaction. I am looking forward to seeing the immense impact that they will have with customers looking to balance innovation and risk management of AI systems."

Additionally, Trustible also secured investments from Mike Gamson , Chief Executive Officer at biotechnology company Evozyne and Neal Parikh , co-founder of SevenFifty and former Director of Artificial Intelligence for the City of New York. Prior to leading Evozyne, Mr. Gamson was the CEO of legal technology company Relativity and former head of revenue at LinkedIn's Global Solutions Organization. Mr. Parikh currently serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor at Columbia University, where he teaches coursework focused on the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Policy.

Trustible is headquartered in the Washington DC area. To learn more about the company, please visit www.trustible.ai .

About Trustible

Trustible is a leading technology provider of responsible AI governance. Its software platform enables AI and compliance teams to scale their AI Governance programs to help build trust, manage risk, and comply with AI regulations.

