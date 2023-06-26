New ChatGPT integration with OpenAI in Wondershare Mockitt introduces a novel way of prototyping

New ChatGPT integration with OpenAI in Wondershare Mockitt introduces a novel way of prototyping

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Mockitt, a prototyping tool, has just released a new version featuring AI integration. Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, Wondershare Mockitt offers intelligent solutions for a wide range of prototyping needs – all while increasing the speed and efficiency of the prototyping experience.

(PRNewswire)

The latest evolution of Mockitt excitingly introduces AI Prototype, which completely transforms the design and prototyping process. With AI Prototype, users can enter the content of their prototype into an AI conversation box and, using Mockitt's access to AI technology, the prototype will automatically generate a prototype based on text parsing.

The latest version of Mockitt includes the following new AI-driven features:

AI Prototyping: Generate interactive prototypes with simple prompt-based AI.

AI Chat: Have interactive conversations with the AI Assistant for ideas and inspiration.

AI Mind Mapping: Create intelligent mind maps with AI assistance.

AI Flowcharting: Easily map user processes and interactions with one-click flowcharting.

Magical Fill: Automatically fill in text in the prototype for easy additions.

"Mockitt's access to AI technology is a groundbreaking release that meets the simple need for designers to complete complex designs." Coco, Product Manager at Mockitt, said, "We are committed to introducing more frontline professional design tools and to continuously improving on innovative design features."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Mockitt is compatible with Web Online and pricing starts at $8 every month for a year subscription. For free trials, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more about Wondershare Mockitt .

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Global PR and Media Contacts

Iris L

irisl@wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Wondershare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare