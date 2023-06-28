AGIA Affinity Receives 2023 Outstanding Workplace Award

The Santa Barbara based company received the award at the 100th Anniversary Celebration Event for the United Way of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity Services has received the 2023 Outstanding Workplace Award by the United Way of Santa Barbara County. The award was presented at the 100th Anniversary Celebration honoring local organizations and community members who are committed to the United Way's mission of building brighter futures for local individuals, children, and families. This recognition celebrates AGIA's unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact in the communities it serves and exemplifying a strong giving culture.

AGIA Affinity's giving culture is deeply embedded in its corporate ethos, empowering associates to actively participate in philanthropic endeavors that resonate with their personal values. From organizing corporate-led activities to encouraging individual support, AGIA fosters an environment where associates are encouraged to contribute their time, talent, and resources to causes and organizations that hold personal significance.

Mei-Ling Fry, Vice President of Human Resources at AGIA Affinity, attributes the award to the dedication and enthusiasm AGIA's associates have for the United Way's mission and the giving spirit of AGIA's culture. "AGIA Affinity is proud of our longstanding partnership with the United Way of Santa Barbara County and the tremendous impact of their programs, support, and services in our local community. We are humbled and honored to be recognized this year, especially during their 100th anniversary celebration. Receiving the Outstanding Workplace Campaign Award is a true reflection of the generosity and community spirit of our associates, and I've very proud to be part of AGIA Affinity."

AGIA Affinity's recognition as the 2023 Outstanding Workplace by the United Way of Santa Barbara County underscores the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing dedication to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. With its robust giving culture and associates driven by values, AGIA Affinity continues to inspire positive change and serve as a role model for businesses striving to give back to their local communities.

Since 1923, United Way has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way of Santa Barbara County has provided comprehensive programming for nearly 25,000 Santa Barbara County residents annually.

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations, loyalty groups, and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

