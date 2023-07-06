10th Annual USO Barbecue for the Troops Fundraisers Set to Take Place on July 15 at 80 Chicagoland New-Car Dealers

Chicago Automobile Trade Association and USO Partner for 10th Year

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicagoland's new-car dealers are firing up the grills to raise awareness and funds for local military and their families. The 10th Annual USO Barbecue for the Troops community fundraising events will take place throughout the area on Saturday, July 15. More than 80 dealerships have signed on to support the cause, and are planning to offer everything from patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music, games for kids of all ages and – of course – barbecue.

The 10th Annual USO BBQ for the Troops is taking place at 80+ Chicagoland new-car dealers on Saturday, July 15. (PRNewswire)

Since the program's inception, Chicagoland dealers have raised more than $1 million to support USO Illinois.

"New-car dealers are pillars of their communities and so it makes a lot of sense for the dealers to rally their neighbors for this grassroots fundraiser, all in support of local troops and their families," said Kelly Webb Roberts, Chicago Automobile Trade Association chairwoman. "Last summer we achieved a major fundraising milestone and we look forward to adding to that running total with this year's barbecue."

"The support of service members' hometown communities and local new-car dealerships has allowed USO Illinois to positively impact more than 300,000 service members and their families annually through hundreds of programs and services as well as our 10 USO Centers across Illinois," said Christopher Schmidt, USO Illinois Executive Director. "Neighbors helping neighbors through initiatives like Barbecue for the Troops makes communities even stronger and joining your local dealership for their BBQ in July is a great way to get involved!"

"From the USO Illinois and all those who serve our nation, we thank all of the participating dealers and their communities for the generous support," Schmidt continued.

For those who can't visit a dealer USO Barbecue for the Troops event on July 15, fundraising will take place online throughout the entire month of July. Those interested can also make a donation online at https://p2p.onecause.com/bbq4troops2023/home.

To find the full listing of CATA dealer USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers, visit DriveChicago.com. For more information about USO Illinois, visit Illinois.USO.org.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

About USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit Illinois.USO.org.

