SOCi Welcomes Falk Gottlob as New Chief Product Officer

The move aligns with SOCi's accelerated AI-focused strategy and vision, following the launch of SOCi Genius

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc ., the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today announced the appointment of Falk Gottlob as the company's new Chief Product Officer. With a rich background in product development and management at SaaS and tech organizations such as Microsoft, SalesForce, Adobe, and more, Gottlob's hire comes at an opportune time. SOCi will continue to spearhead innovations in AI and automation following its landmark $120 million funding round earlier this year and the launch of its AI-driven Genius product line , which provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale.

SOCi, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Falk join us at this critical juncture in our journey, as we continue to evolve our platform and define the next category of marketing technologies that leverage intelligence and AI to deliver true decision making and automation," said Afif Khoury, co-founder and CEO, SOCi. "Falk's leadership and proven ability to drive innovation will be instrumental in realizing our vision and delivering true value to our customers."

Before joining SOCi, Falk held key positions at renowned SaaS and technology organizations managing product management, product marketing, user experience (UX), and development. During his tenure at Microsoft, Salesforce, and Adobe, he established strong partnerships with customers, working closely with them to understand their objectives and leverage groundbreaking technologies to help them achieve a competitive edge. Falk's ability to align customer needs with product development has resulted in successful product launches and increased customer satisfaction.

"I'm excited to join the innovative team at SOCi and eager to bring my experience to bear in accelerating our vision of creating the most advanced AI-driven co-marketing solutions in the industry," said Gottlob. "With the pace at which AI is reshaping the marketing landscape, I firmly believe our Genius solutions will empower our clients to be more efficient, make intelligent decisions, and ultimately drive growth."

Beyond his role at SOCi, Falk contributes to the technology ecosystem by serving on the boards and advisory boards of various technology start-ups in the marketing, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors. His involvement in these organizations demonstrates his commitment to supporting innovation and driving positive change within the industry.

The addition of Gottlob to the team follows SOCi's integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 to deliver the first product in its Genius line, Genius Reviews , which is trained to automatically aggregate and respond to reviews in an authentic and on-brand voice, increasing reputation and brand visibility. Additionally, SOCi earned a top 10 ranking on the 2023 list of the Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Software by G2 out of more than 10,000 marketing products, and upheld Leader status on 10 Summer 2023 G2 GridⓇ Reports.

To learn more about how SOCi Genius leverages AI, drives efficiency, automates workflows, and maximizes ROI, visit www.meetsoci.com/genius .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCi