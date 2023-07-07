SurplusGLOBAL Showcases Global Parts Platform and Legacy Semiconductor Equipment Solutions at SEMICON WEST 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL (www.SurplusGLOBAL.com), a leading provider of legacy semiconductor equipment solutions, is set to participate in SEMICON WEST 2023, a prestigious global semiconductor exhibition. The company aims to promote its global parts platform business and showcase its comprehensive range of legacy semiconductor equipment services.

SurplusGLOBAL at SEMICON exhibition (PRNewswire)

SEMICON is an internationally recognized exhibition organized by SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Institute) that brings together the semiconductor equipment and materials industry, as well as the entire electronics sector. It is held annually in seven countries, including South Korea, Southeast Asia, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Japan. This year, SEMICON WEST 2023 will take place in San Francisco, from July 11th (Tuesday) to July 13th (Thursday) for three days.

SurplusGLOBAL's CEO, Mr. Bruce Kim, stated, "We consistently participate in major global semiconductor exhibitions each year to understand the latest customer demands, share market insights, and strengthen collaboration with our customers." He emphasized further, "During the first day of the exhibition, we are delighted to announce our hosting of a VIP party, where we will extend invitations to key industry customers. Notably, we have consistently expanded the scale of this event and witnessed a growing number of attendees year after year. Our commitment to continuous customer communication, encompassing both online and offline networking channels, strengthens our ability to respond proactively to the dynamic shifts within the market environment."

SurplusGLOBAL's booth at SEMICON WEST 2023 will be in Moscone Center South Hall, booth number 1451.

Meanwhile, SurplusGLOBAL operates a global parts platform business through a marketplace to address issues in the semiconductor parts supply chain. The company has long-term goals of establishing a customer-centric open marketplace where suppliers and buyers can directly register, sell, and purchase products.

For more information about SurplusGLOBAL's participation in SEMICON WEST 2023 and it's legacy semiconductor equipment solutions, please visit the website at www.SurplusGLOBAL.com.

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.