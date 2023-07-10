Clayton Introduces New eBuilt™ Homes

New Energy-Efficient Features Help Homeowners Tackle Rising Energy Costs

MARYVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, has launched its newest housing initiative, eBuilt™ homes. Built to the US Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications, energy-efficient eBuilt™ homes strive to tackle the financial burden caused by rising home energy costs that threaten attainable homeownership.

Last year, more than 20 million American families struggled to pay their utility bills, with average residential electricity prices increasing more than 14 percent1– double the rate of inflation - across the country. This financial impact on homeowner wallets is what inspired Clayton to launch eBuilt™ homes.

Remarkably energy-efficient, eBuilt™ homes can help homeowners save up to 40-50% on their annual energy costs2 with the potential to save thousands of dollars in energy costs throughout their homeownership journey. eBuilt™ homes are also built to accommodate a renewable solar energy system if the homeowner chooses to add after purchase for even more savings.

With 39 facilities building homes to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications, Clayton is the first single-family off-site builder to offer this level of energy-efficiency on a large scale. The move demonstrates Clayton's commitment to affordable homeownership through lower energy bills and sustainability by building homes that consume fewer power resources, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

"We are thrilled and incredibly proud to offer eBuilt™ homes to home buyers across the nation," said Keith Holdbrooks, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clayton Home Building Group. "eBuilt™ homes provides our home buyers an energy-efficient home that significantly lowers homeowners' utility bills and environmental impact. This is a monumental achievement for our team at Clayton and for the single-family homebuilding industry."

All eBuilt™ homes have 25 enhancements that contribute to their energy efficiency, including:

Rheem ® hybrid water heater, which uses less energy than a 100-watt light bulb 3

Low-E windows with argon gas, which reduce energy loss by 30-50% 4

LED lighting throughout, which use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs 5

SmartComfort ® by Carrier high efficiency heat pump or gas furnace

Frigidaire ® ENERGY STAR ® certified dishwasher and refrigerator

ecobee ® smart thermostat

Insulated exterior doors

Tight thermal envelope with additional insulation and whole home exhaust system

The new eBuilt™ option is available on nearly all Clayton residential off-site homes, including TRU®, Epic®, Tempo® and CrossMod®. Browse eBuilt™ homes near you: claytonhomes.com/find-a-home.

About Clayton:

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

The ENERGY STAR® mark is a registered trademark owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

