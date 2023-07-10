Entenmann's® Teams up with Baked by Melissa for Sweet 125th Birthday Cupcake Trio

Two beloved brands bake up limited-edition cupcakes inspired by Entenmann's iconic flavors

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the best ways to celebrate a birthday is with cupcakes! Entenmann's® , the iconic American bakery brand, is kicking off its 125th Birthday joining forces with the expert in birthdays – and cupcakes – Baked by Melissa ! Together, the two brands have created three Entenmann's-inspired, limited-edition bite-size cupcakes guaranteed to make for one sweet summer birthday celebration.

Baked by Melissa and Entenmann's have created three Entenmann’s-inspired, limited-edition bite-size cupcakes available for purchase starting July 10th in 25-packs (sold in-store and online) and 6-packs (sold in-store only)! (PRNewswire)

"As soon as we found out that Melissa was a long-time fan of Entenmann's, we knew we had to tap her to help celebrate our big milestone birthday," said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager. "Their expertise in delicious and innovative mini-cupcakes and birthdays, combined with our beloved baked goods recipes, has resulted in a delicious trio of Entenmann's-inspired cupcakes we can't wait for our fans to try!"

The limited-edition cupcakes are available for purchase in 25-packs (sold in-store and online) and 6-packs (sold in-store only) at www.BakedbyMelissa.com, while supplies last. The sweet assortment of Entenmann's-inspired flavors includes:

Devil's Food Crumb, inspired by Entenmann's Devil's Food Crumb Donut, made with chocolate cake, fudge stuffing, and rich chocolate icing, sprinkled with Entenmann's Chocolate Glazed Crumbs.

Chocolate Chip Cookie, inspired by Entenmann's Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies, made with yellow cake with micro chocolate chips, gooey cookie dough stuffing, and chocolate icing, topped with an Entenmann's Chocolate Chip Cookie piece.

Party Cake, inspired by Entenmann's Party Cake, made with vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles, creamy vanilla icing, and topped with Entenmann's Rainbow Sprinkle Blend.

"As a kid, many of my after-school snacks were from Entenmann's—I used to eat the topping from the Devil's Food Crumb Donuts before diving into the donut," said Baked by Melissa Co-Founder and CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay. "Entenmann's treats have such a unique flavor that takes me back to those afternoons, and now, I couldn't be more excited to partner with Entenmann's to celebrate their 125th birthday."

For more information on Entenmann's® and the brand's 125th birthday, visit www.Entenmanns125.com .

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back 125 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, the Entenmann's portfolio includes over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., including donuts, snack cakes and pies, cakes, cookies and more, providing a wide variety of delicious baked goods to choose from that everyone can enjoy. Entenmann's goes great with people!

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Baked by Melissa

Founded by Melissa Ben-Ishay, Baked by Melissa is the New York-based dessert company famous for its bite-size cupcakes and treats. With the idea that people should be able to taste more flavors without the post-dessert guilt trip, Melissa launched Baked by Melissa in 2008 at age 24. Almost 15 years later, the company operates 14 retail locations in the New York City metropolitan area and beyond, ships nationwide, and has sold over 250 million cupcakes. With gift boxes for every occasion and a wide variety of ever-evolving flavors, Baked by Melissa has become a premier gifting destination across the U.S. Melissa now serves as CEO, and still conceptualizes every flavor the brand offers. Though a self-proclaimed "dessert person," she believes that if you get your nourishment from mealtime, you can enjoy dessert every day. In 2021, this philosophy led to Melissa's popularity on social media, where she has since gone viral with videos of her salads (like the Green Goddess) and continues to share delicious nourishing meals, each developed to deliver the perfect ratio of flavors in every bite and make people happy —just like her namesake cupcakes. For more information, visit bakedbymelissa.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entenmann’s®