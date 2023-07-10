Introducing Motive™: FDA-Cleared Knee Pain Relief Therapy

Motive Health's new e-commerce platform will connect consumers directly with a clinically proven, lasting knee pain relief solution trusted by physicians, therapists, and thousands of patients.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Health, Inc., a medical technology company newly entering the direct-to-consumer health and wellness market with a focus on pain management, today announced the official launch of Motive™ Knee, the only FDA-cleared muscle stimulation device for knee pain now available without a prescription. The device, clinically proven to relieve knee pain and enhance mobility by strengthening the quadriceps muscles, is transforming non-invasive knee pain management by bringing Motive Health's leading-edge technology directly to consumers.

Previously requiring a prescription, Motive Knee is now available exclusively on Motive Health's website, with prices starting at $399 for a complete therapy system. This major milestone introduces Motive Health's revolutionary solution to a broader audience of people who can benefit from its innovative, physician-recommended therapy.

Knee pain impacts people from all walks of life – from those moving through routine daily activities to recreational pickleball players and even professional athletes. In fact, one in four adults in the U.S. suffers from knee pain. While a variety of lifestyle factors can play a role, quadriceps muscle weakness is one of the leading contributors to knee pain, and Motive Knee is the only device that is clinically proven and FDA-cleared to treat knee pain by strengthening the quadriceps muscles using neuromuscular stimulation technology.

Motive Knee treats knee pain with a precise electrical pulse to stimulate muscle movement, thus strengthening the quadriceps to alleviate knee joint pressure. Unlike other devices that may temporarily reduce knee pain while in use, Motive Knee's unique muscle therapy goes beyond masking the pain by offering long-lasting joint health and improved mobility with results that continue over time. Consumers control the therapy in the comfort of their own home, with a recommended use of 30 minutes per day. The device pairs with the intuitive MyMotive App, enabling users to personalize therapy levels, monitor progress and achieve mobility goals.

"Anyone who has experienced knee pain knows that it can feel like an endless cycle. Knee pain causes people to limit exercise and reduce movement, which leads to weaker quadriceps muscles and less support around the knee joint. Healthy quadriceps muscles are key in maintaining function and managing knee pain. Now, with Motive Knee, people will be able to take control of their recovery and get back to living full, active lives by breaking this cycle of pain," explains Dr. Struan Coleman, MD, Ph.D. Sports Medicine Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery and Motive Health Co-Founder. "After years of clinical research and thousands of success stories from patients who'd previously been prescribed Motive therapy, I'm thrilled that millions of people will now have access to this life-changing knee pain relief technology."

"The direct-to-consumer launch of Motive Health is an exciting time not only for the company but for consumers who can now have access to lasting knee pain relief from home," added Rob Morocco, President and CEO of Motive Health. "Our technology is a game changer for anyone trying to get back to an active lifestyle that is limited by debilitating knee pain. We are delighted to make Motive Knee accessible to those in need through our new e-commerce platform."

Each Motive Knee device comes with reusable Therapy Pads, Knee Wrap, Conductive Gel and Charging Cable. Additional Therapy Pads and other accessories are available for purchase on the Motive website.

To learn more about Motive Health or shop the Motive Knee device, please visit www.mymotive.com.

About Motive Health, Inc.

Motive Health, previously known as CyMedica Orthopedics, is a consumer health and wellness company delivering at-home, non-invasive therapy for lasting joint pain relief. The company's groundbreaking technology includes the first FDA-cleared knee pain management therapy delivering comfortable, app-controlled muscle stimulation to reduce pain by improving muscle strength while keeping individuals motivated in their journey to knee pain relief. Clinically proven to reduce knee pain associated with arthritis and improve function, Motive Health offers a non-invasive, non-opioid pain management solution.

