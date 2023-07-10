ThermoPro Launches Smart Dual Probe Meat Thermometer With Industry-Leading Bluetooth Range

New Twin TempSpike Allows Users to Monitor Temperature From 500 ft. Away Across Multiple Cooks

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right in time for grilling season, ThermoPro , the #1 rated affordable meat thermometer on Amazon, announces today the launch of the Twin TempSpike, a dual probe model that touts top-of-the-line features including a 500-ft Bluetooth range. Expanding upon fan-favorite features of the original TempSpike model, this latest innovation allows cooks to monitor two dishes at a time with precision and ease, whether using an electric rotisserie, BBQ, smoker, oven grilling, pan-fry or even sous vide.

"The Twin TempSpike is the latest advancement in ThermoPro's ongoing commitment to innovating and developing high-quality, affordable meat thermometers that improve the daily cooking experience for home chefs," said Reed Lalor, Vice President at ThermoPro. "When cooking multiple meats at the same time, the Twin Tempspike's dual probes not only make it possible, but give you the freedom to monitor those temperatures from the other room."

The Twin TempSpike boasts features that make it stand out from the competition, including:

Two Fully Wireless Probes: No more tangles or stretching cords with this versatile and hassle-free cooking tool, as it offers 2 fully detachable probes that allow cooks to monitor the temperatures of multiple dishes at once. Plus, with multiple probes, you can check temperatures on raw foods without having to be concerned about cross-contaminating other dishes.

Industry-Leading Bluetooth Range: Using the most advanced 5.2 Bluetooth technology, the TempSpike line offers the only meat thermometers on the market that can monitor food temperatures from up to 500 feet away for a dynamic cooking environment.

Rechargeable and waterproof: Lasts up to three months on a full charge and features easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

Advanced temperature accuracy: Measures internal meat and ambient pit temperatures — while reading highly accurately in just three seconds — to get a perfectly cooked meal every time.

Smartphone Compatibility: Assists with cooking through real-time alerts via the connected TempSpike app, like letting you know when to flip, helping to set temperature alarms, and allowing for customizable timers.

Accessible Pricepoint: In comparison to leading competitors, Thermopro brings this cutting edge technology to consumers for a fraction of the cost without sacrificing on quality.

TempSpike is available now on BuyThermoPro.com and Amazon for $139.99. Starting today through July 26th get an additional 30% off by using the promo code 30TEMPSPIKE2 at the Amazon checkout page.

About ThermoPro:

Since 2014, ThermoPro has been innovating and developing high-quality affordable meat thermometers. Led by our professional R&D team, we strive to offer exceptional value in our products with better value and more features than our competition. We incorporate customer feedback in product design/improvements and ensure a lifetime of customer service through our top-tier customer support and industry-leading 3-year product warranty.

