Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2023

Year-to-Date

2023













Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 103



216



747 —



1



767 8



9



777 5



9



787 20



31

Total 136



266















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 5



12



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 16



29



CH-47 Chinook (New) 2



7



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3



4



F-15 Models 4



6



F/A-18 Models 6



13



KC-46 Tanker —



1



P-8 Models 2



5



Commercial and Civil Satellites —



3



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

