Davidson Resorts Tapped To Manage Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place

Award-winning hospitality management company selected by Allied Capital & Development to operate Intracoastal South Florida resort

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been selected by Allied Capital & Development to manage Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida. Ideally located along the eastern bank of scenic Intracoastal Waterway, Harbourside Place is Jupiter's premier destination for waterfront dining, shopping, and entertainment. The property features 179 rooms; 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space including a ballroom and rooftop Mangrove Deck; rooftop pool; fitness center and more.

"We are delighted to broaden our footprint even further in South Florida with the addition of this spectacular resort," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "Our Davidson Resorts team members will map our cutting-edge technologies, collaborative tools, and guest experience solutions to dovetail flawlessly with the success our partners have already built."

"Celebrated for its own sense of laid-back luxury, Wyndham Grand Jupiter serves as the anchor to Harbourside Place," said Nick Mastroianni II, President, Allied Capital & Development. "In collaboration with our Davidson Resorts partners, we look forward to continuing to create one-of-a-kind guest experiences, building upon our inspiring work environment for team members, and driving superior financial performance through data driven strategies."

Wyndham Grand Jupiter is complemented by the unique collection of retailers and restaurants that fill Harbourside Place. Guests of the property have immediate access to restaurants ranging from Steakhouses and Mexican cuisine to burgers and beers, and more than a dozen shops and boutiques that appeal to any sense of style and taste, including its very own bridal store. Ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power., Davidson Hospitality Group currently operates several notable resorts in the state of Florida under Davidson Resorts, including Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Kissimmee; Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Clearwater; The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach; Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach; Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc in Miami, and Baker's Cay Resort in Key Largo.

About Allied Capital & Development

Founded in 2004, Allied Capital and Development of South Florida quickly became one of the region's most respected firms, noted for its extraordinary vision for building the right projects in their ideal locations. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Allied brings extensive experience, proven knowledge and outstanding personal service to every project. Allied has partnered with the industry's top architects, planners and contractors to develop properties that demonstrate environmental responsibility and green building practices into every facet of development. The executive team of Allied Capital shares a combined 75+ years of experience in the development and building of handpicked properties. Through their experience, demonstrated success and lasting relationships with other industry leaders, the team at Allied Capital continues to fulfill their mission of developing and funding strategic projects within the South Florida market that will bring about a positive impact upon the surrounding area and community. Allied Capital and Development of South Florida looks to continue on the path that has been set forth and continue to build prestigious properties, which in return give the people of South Florida a more enjoyable place to live. https://alliedcapitalanddevelopment.com/

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.8 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . #DavidsonHospitality

