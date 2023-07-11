isolved Paves Path for Better Empowerment and Inclusion for Veterans and Military Spouses in the Workforce

The Company to Appear on Military Makeover Operation Career Airing on Lifetime TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veterans and spouses are often an overlooked talent pool that possesses a wide range of transferable skills and qualities. For two-thirds of veterans , one of the biggest challenges they faced was transitioning from military to civilian life. As part of its commitment to these individuals and its customers and partners, isolved participated in Military Makeover Operation Career to air on Lifetime TV July 12 and July 19 (7:30 a.m. ET and PT), syndicating over 30 times on national broadcast stations, and broadcasting on American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea.

isolved's appearance on Military Makeover Operation Career details the commitment of isolved to military veterans, reservists and spouses as well highlights the stories of individuals who are part of the military community and working at isolved. Additionally, the segment speaks to how isolved supports customers and partners wanting to serve those who served.

"Growing up in a military family, I saw firsthand the sacrifices that veterans and their families make to serve – during and after their careers in the service," said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved. "As an employer, isolved is dedicated to ensuring that veterans, reservists and military spouses have what they need to succeed in the workforce, which is why we started the Honor & Service employee resource group (ERG) over two years ago.

"As a trusted HR software and services company, that commitment to the military extends to our customers and partners. Not only can they use isolved People Cloud™ to recruit and retain these indviduals but also engage them and uncover work opportunity tax credits (WOTC) that will allow them to make an even bigger impact for the military community."

As they transition into the workforce, human resource (HR) leaders can play a key role in supporting veterans to translate their vast range of skills to the workplace and provide them with adaptable roles that recognize their potential. Here a few proven ways to support veterans and military spouses:

Resource Groups & Mentorships: A third of the workforce (30 percent) expects their company to offer an employee resource group for veterans according to isolved's survey of full-time employees in the U.S. An even higher percentage (38 percent) expect their company to offer a mentorship resource group. These groups can make a big difference in fostering an inclusive,supportive and engaging working environment particularly for those entering or re-entering the civilian workforce.

Learning Management System: Recommended, self-paced and always-on courses are critical for military members transitioning from the Navy or spouses who may have career and development gaps in their resume due to frequent relocations. Learning opportunities are a top way for employers to both recruit and retain top talent. In fact, the number-one way people stay engaged at work is with learning opportunities according to the same survey and 31 percent say learning opportunities are a main factor for accepting a job offer.

Flexibility: A critical component for military spouses making frequent moves is remote-working arrangements but flexible work environments have other benefits too. Forty-percent of employees say flexible work arrangements support their mental health and A critical component for military spouses making frequent moves is remote-working arrangements but flexible work environments have other benefits too. Forty-percent of employees say flexible work arrangements support their mental health and 38 percent say it's a main factor for accepting a job offer.

To learn more about career resources for veterans and military spouses as well as how HR, benefits and payroll professionals can support them, visit isolved's resource page. To apply for an open isolved role and learn more about isovled as employer, visit our careers page here. The company's core values of customer centricity, teamwork, results, and integrity and trust – areas synomous with the military community as well – are also detailed in isolved's "Our Story" guide.

