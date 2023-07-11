LG RECOGNIZED FOR LEADING SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION TO ADDRESS GLOBAL CHALLENGES

First-of-Its-Kind LexisNexis Report Ranks LG Among Top 100 Companies Accelerating Innovation to Achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics Inc. (LG) has been recognized as a world leader in leveraging technology to address sustainability and social challenges, according to a just-released groundbreaking report. LG is ranked 13th among the top 100 corporate patent owners advancing transformative solutions toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the new report, "Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond," by LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions.

"Now more than ever, the intersection of innovation and sustainability is creating opportunities for companies to make a difference in addressing some of the world's most pressing issues," said LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon. "LG's Better Life for All ESG mission builds on our longstanding role in the UN Global Compact and aligns with SDG initiatives driving positive impact for people, communities and the planet."

With the release of Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape, LexisNexis introduces what it calls "a new standard of excellence for responsible and sustainable business." By objectively mapping the SDG targets and indicators to the global patent system and applying the Patent Asset Index, a widely accepted evaluation methodology featured in the LexisNexis® PatentSight® platform, the report identifies the companies such as LG that are building a healthier, prosperous and more sustainable world through the contributions of their patent portfolios.

The six pillars of LG's global ESG strategy – carbon neutrality, circular economies, eco-conscious products, sustainable supply chains, an inclusive organizational culture and accessible products – are aligned with UN SDGs. The company is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through measures such as highly efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects. LG's climate action efforts also focus on reducing the environmental impact of its products throughout their entire lifecycle, from design and production to packaging and transportation to use and disposal.

To download the report, view the complete ranking of the Top 100 companies and learn about the report's approach to mapping patents to the SDGs, visit www.lexisnexisip.com/sustainable-innovation-report.

