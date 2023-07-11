VIKING NAMED "WORLD'S BEST" OCEAN, RIVER AND EXPEDITION LINES BY READERS OF TRAVEL + LEISURE

Viking Makes History in 28th Annual World's Best Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure readers have voted Viking® (www.viking.com) to the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions in the 2023 World's Best Awards, which were announced today. Viking was once again named the #1 Ocean Line for ships with 300 to 799 cabins, as well as one of the best river lines. Additionally, Viking's new expedition ships were voted #1 in their first year of operation. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. No other cruise line has ever received these same honors by both publications at the same time.

Since 1995, Travel + Leisure, the largest travel magazine brand in the U.S., has invited readers to cast their vote for the World's Best in cruising with considerations in the following features: cabins/facilities, food, service itineraries/destinations, excursions/activities and value. Viking will also be featured in the magazine's World's Best issue, which will be on newsstands in July; the full results of the 28th annual awards can be found at www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.

"Thank you to the readers of Travel + Leisure for voting us to the top in these awards. We are proud to be named the best across our categories and particularly pleased to be #1 in our first year of operating expeditions," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We are a bit different at Viking, which is why our guests can always expect elegant small ships, with no children, no casinos and no nickel and diming. For more than 25 years we have been dedicated to creating experiences for thinking people. And, we are already searching for better. Onwards."

The announcement follows Viking's continued celebration of its 25th anniversary and its most successful single month of bookings in January 2023, following recent years of strong growth. Since 2020, Viking has welcomed 17 new ships to its fleet—including eight new award-winning Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe; new vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; four new, identical ocean ships; and two Polar Class expedition vessels. Viking has also received other new accolades recently, including being voted "Best Cruise Line" by Food & Wine readers in the publication's inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards, "Best River Cruise line" by Women's Health in its inaugural Healthy Travel Awards and "Best for Relaxation, Worldwide" by Men's Health in its 2023 Travel Awards. Viking also dominated Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, receiving top honors in six categories including "Best Overall Line," "Best River Line," and "Best Dining" for its ocean and expedition voyages.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. No other cruise line has ever received these same honors by both publications at the same time. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

