AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES AKC/USA WORLD AGILITY TEAM

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce the AKC/USA Agility World Team members and the alternates. The team will travel to the Czech Republic to compete in the FCI Agility World Championship taking place October 4-8, 2023. The AKC/USA World Agility Team is proudly sponsored by YuMOVE.

"We are thrilled to have these excellent canine athletes and their handlers represent the United States at the FCI Agility World Championship," said Carrie DeYoung, Director of Agility. "This year's team is top notch, and we can't wait to see what they accomplish in October."

"We are incredibly proud to be the official dog joint supplement for the American Kennel Club and the remarkable and talented USA World Agility Team," said Jennifer Pratt, VP of Marketing and Product for YuMOVE US. "We can't wait to support the entire team on their journey to the Czech Republic."

Coached by Nancy Gyes and Assistant Coach John Nys, the team members and alternates are as follows:

Small Team

Diane Patterson & Happy (Shetland Sheepdog)

Marco Giavoni & Bet (Shetland Sheepdog)

Han Yu & Skye (Poodle)

Sarah Rutland & Primo (Papillon)

Jen Pinder & Wicca – Alternate (Shetland Sheepdog)

Medium Team

Sarah Baker & Skeptic (English Cocker Spaniel)

Jennifer Crank & Bee (Shetland Sheepdog)

Abbey Beasley & Swindle (Shetland Sheepdog)

Deb Schulman & Trek (Poodle)

Byron Dail & Dodger – Alternate (Miniature American Shepherd)

Intermediate Team

Emily Klarman & Vanish (Border Collie)

Casey Keller & Liri (Border Collie)

Bob Daigle & Blew Bayou (Border Collie)

Chris Tucci & Serengeti (Border Collie)

Kris Seiter & Naavdanya – Alternate (Border Collie)

Large Team

Roma Hunter & Sapphire (Border Collie)

Megan Miller & Maeraki (Border Collie)

Perry DeWitt & Wit (Border Collie)

Jessica Ajoux & Hallelujah (Border Collie)

Sally Connell & Kit – Alternate (Border Collie)

For more information about the team, visit https://www.akc.org/sports/agility/events/usa-world-agility-team/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About YuMOVE North America (or USA)

YuMOVE is the UK's #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1 that already supports over 2 million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied. YuMOVE is from Lintbells, a leader in natural pet health. For more information or to order products, visit www.yumove.com.

1Kynetec VetTrak April 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.

2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College UK (excludes YuMOVE for Young Dogs).

4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

