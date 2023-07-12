Bloomberg Law Showcasing Extensive Content and Technology Enhancements at AALL Annual Meeting & Conference

Ongoing Investments Drive Continuous Innovation of the Bloomberg Law Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will be spotlighting its many new content and technology enhancements at the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference, taking place in Boston from Saturday, July 15 to Tuesday, July 18.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

At AALL, Bloomberg Law will be spotlighting how it saves legal professionals time and making them more productive.

Bloomberg Law, a silver sponsor of the conference, will spotlight its:

Robust AI and machine learning technology, have been part of Bloomberg Law's product DNA for more than a decade, including Smart Code, Points of Law, Litigation Analytics, Brief Analyzer, and Draft Analyzer. Bloomberg Law is leveraging this experience as it explores opportunities to use large language models to complement and augment its product offerings.

Expanded Dockets functionality , including the addition of nearly 175 state courts and the introduction of Bloomberg Law's Docket Path, an AI-powered predictive analytics feature that provides insights into the potential outcome of open, current dockets in context with historical trends in closed dockets.

New In Focus pages, which provide a deep dive into issues that are transforming the legal market – such as artificial intelligence, pay equity, and abortion – by centralizing resources that include news, dockets, primary and secondary sources, and Practical Guidance.

Bloomberg Law will also be represented on the conference agenda, with President Joe Breda participating in the panel Hunting and Gathering on the Legal Information Savannah, which will explore the user experience in leading online legal research platforms, including Bloomberg Law. Principal Legal Analyst Eleanor Tyler will moderate the panel SCOTUS: A Year in Review, which will cover the key developments and major cases from the past year.

"Bloomberg Law is intensely focused on saving legal professionals time and making them more productive - and at AALL we'll be demonstrating how our platform does exactly that," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "We continue to invest in Bloomberg Law to provide the expert resources and workflow tools on which the legal community has come to rely."

For more information or to request a demo of Bloomberg Law, please visit http://onb-law.com/MIbN50P930x.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law