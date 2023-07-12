MICROSOFT CANADA RECOGNIZES ADLIB SOFTWARE AS WINNER OF THE 2023 BREAKTHROUGH ISV PARTNER IMPACT AWARD

BURLINGTON, ON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software, a global leader in document transformation and workflow automation solutions, is proud to announce it has won the 2023 Microsoft Canada Breakthrough ISV Partner Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize the Microsoft partners who have enhanced the lives of Canadians by championing diversity and inclusion, provided exceptional customer service, and embraced digital transformation utilizing Microsoft technology.

"We are pleased to be recognized as the global document transformation leader that runs on the Azure platform," said Helen Rosen, Chief Executive Officer at Adlib. "Our relationship with Microsoft Canada is about delivering efficient outcomes for Adlib's document transformation implementations as they move to their private Azure cloud instances."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2023 as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are pleased to recognize Adlib as this year's recipient of the Breakthrough ISV Partner Impact Award," said Harp Girn, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Our partners are the backbone of our company and have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

Adlib Software, a Diversis Capital Company, is the document transformation and workflow automation solution leader helping organizations scale document workflows, expedite go-to-market activities, and improve archival and compliance submissions. Adlib Software fully automates discovery, extraction, and conversion of information from hundreds of document types, and makes them shareable and searchable. The biggest names in life sciences, energy, finance, and industrials trust Adlib for pixel perfect rendering. Adlib is a proud partner of leading RIM, QMS, ECM, and IT solutions and service providers across regulated industries, including life sciences, energy, manufacturing, insurance, financial services, as well as government. To learn more, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

