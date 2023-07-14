Choice Solutions Services, Inc. Announces Recent Assumption of Strata Claims Management, LLC

DALLAS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Solutions Services, Inc. ("Choice"), a national provider of independent adjusting and third-party claim administration services, is announcing their recent assumption of Strata Claims Management, LLC ("Strata Claims"). The transaction, which closed on March 15th, 2023, enables Choice to expand its commercial lines claim management services and strengthen its position in the property and casualty insurance industry, and beyond.

Prior to the transaction, Strata Claims served as the in-house third-party claims administrator for Strata Underwriting Managers (a wholly owned subsidiary of ClearView Risk Holdings, Inc.), one of the country's largest commercial habitational MGA's. With the transaction, Choice adds Strata Claims' extensive experience to its already strong commercial lines division.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Strata Claims to the Choice family," said JT Pouland, CEO of Choice. "This transaction represents a strategic move for Choice as it adds significant value to our existing commercial lines service model." Mark Burnam, President of Choice, further states "Strata Claims has an excellent reputation and track record of managing commercial habitational claims. Their expertise and commitment to superior service align perfectly with our company values and will enable us to provide even more comprehensive and specialized services to our clients and the industries we serve."

Kerry Besnia, President of Strata Underwriting Managers, said, "Choice has been one of our preferred providers of desk and field adjusting services for several years. We are confident that the combination of our teams into one will enable Choice to expand its commercial claim management capabilities and continue to deliver the same high-quality service that Strata Claims has always delivered to our clients. We wish them all the best moving forward."

The transaction comes as Choice continues to enhance their footprint and service offerings in the property and casualty insurance industry. Choice provides a full range of claims services for all personal and commercial lines automobile, liability, and property insurance.

