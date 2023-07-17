Aru Bala Named Chief Executive Officer of Crestview-Backed Convergix Automation Solutions

DETROIT, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergix Automation Solutions ("Convergix"), backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), announced today that Arumugam Balakrishnan ("Aru Bala") has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Convergix. In this role, Mr. Bala will work closely with Executive Chairman Mike DuBose and the Crestview Partners team to lead the company's strategic vision to build a global automation solutions provider. Mr. Bala brings extensive experience in industrial technology and a 25+ year track record of delivering profitable growth in complex, global enterprises.

Convergix Automation Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

Convergix is a diversified global automation solutions provider targeting the global $500+ billion market, with a particular focus on the $70 billion global systems integration and connectivity segments. The company generates approximately $300 million of revenue currently and has over 900 employees in 25 locations across North America, Europe and Asia, serving a broad range of end markets, including food and beverage, life sciences, consumer products, emerging renewable energy solutions, automotive and more. Convergix has completed four acquisitions since its inception in 2021.

Mr. Bala joins with more than 25 years of experience, including more than a decade in leadership roles at market-leading global industrial technology companies. He most recently served as President of the Global Industrial Fire & Global Fire Security Services/ Aftermarket business at Carrier and prior to that served in divisional President roles at ADT and Stanley Black & Decker. Mr. Bala's relentless focus on providing excellent customer service and deep experience in digital, IoT and AI domains position him well to lead Convergix into its next phase of growth.

Mr. Bala stated, "I am really honored to be joining Convergix and its world-class team. They have done an outstanding job creating a substantial global foundation with best-in-class technology and customer solutions. I look forward to partnering with Mike and the Crestview Partners team as we embark on the next phase of growth to build a leading global solutions provider in the automation industry."

Mike DuBose, Executive Chairman of Convergix, who also served as Executive Chairman of JR Automation during Crestview's ownership, said, "Aru is a world class leader with strong strategic, operational and technological management experience. We are thrilled to have him as our CEO leading our long-term vision and look forward to continuing our transformation as well as our organic and acquisition-driven efforts in North America, Europe, and Asia in support of this strategy."

About Convergix Automation Solutions

Convergix Automation Solutions elevates the automation industry through comprehensive products, technology and services that improve productivity and enable improved performance. By closing gaps in automation and through earned trust, Convergix leverages creative and solutions-oriented engineering and technology to allow its customers to reach their complete potential to develop, create and drive industries forward. For more information, please visit www.convergixautomation.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:

Katie Bartlett

Convergix Automation Solutions

(616) 510-4125

Katie.Bartlett@convergixautomation.com

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Crestview Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Convergix Automation Solutions; Crestview Partners