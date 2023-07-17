National Mango Board Welcomes New Executive Director

Ramon Ojeda appointed as new executive director for National Mango Board as of July 17

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Mango Board (NMB) announced the appointment of Ramon Ojeda as its new executive director. This transition occurs nine years after Manuel Michel accepted his position to lead the organization.

Ojeda has served the NMB in Orlando, FL for nearly three years as the operations director where he oversees the financial, operational and administrative functions. He has been a crucial component to organizing the annual board meetings and key internal training opportunities to help strengthen the organization.

During his 30-year career, Ojeda has developed a unique background in leadership and overseeing strategic organizations. His previous experience, paired with his passion for the mango industry, will serve him well as the new executive director.

"Serving the mango industry in the lead role as NMB's executive director is an incredible opportunity and a true honor for me," said Ramon Ojeda. "I am eager to dive in and committed to working with our members and the industry as a whole to unleash the next level of success in mango consumption in the U.S."

As Ojeda joins NMB, former Executive Director, Manuel Michel, has transitioned to serve in a consulting role as the Managing Director for the Colombia Avocado Board, effective July 15.

"I wish Ramon and the National Mango Board all the best and continued success as I move into this next chapter in life. Although I am stepping aside from the NMB, my dedication to mango remains steadfast, and will continue to support and champion the bright future that lies ahead," said Manuel Michel. "I'd like to say 'gracias, thank you!' to the current and past NMB staff, board members and industry stakeholders. I extend my sincere appreciation for your support, collaboration, and shared mission and vision over the last nine years. It is through our collective effort that the mango industry has achieved and will continue to achieve success. The NMB is a valuable resource to the mango industry and will continue making significant contributions to the growth of this fruit's awareness and consumption in the U.S. for years to come."

