Tampa General Hospital Named to Becker's Hospital Review's 2023 List of 'Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Heart Programs'

Tampa General is one of 100 hospitals nationally, and the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region, recognized for excellence in heart and vascular care.

TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been named one of the top hospitals and health systems in the U.S. delivering exemplary heart and vascular care, according to the 2023 Becker's Hospital Review's "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Heart Programs" list.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Tampa General is one of 100 hospitals recognized nationwide, one of only six hospitals in Florida, and the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region to receive recognition on the Becker's list.

"Tampa General takes a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that allows us to deliver world-class heart and vascular care to patients throughout the Tampa Bay region and beyond, including those with some of the most complex cases," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "We are tremendously proud of this latest recognition, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our world-class team and to our continued investment in building one of the nation's best and most innovative heart and vascular institutes."

Tampa General's inclusion on the list reflects the academic health system's commitment to providing comprehensive, individualized care for patients with a variety of heart and vascular conditions. Tampa General is also recognized by U.S. News & World Report as "high performing" in Cardiology and Heart Surgery, ranking in the top 10 percent nationally for that specialty for 2022-2023. U.S. News & World Report also ranked Tampa General as "high performing" in Heart Attack and Heart Failure care for 2022-23.

Becker's noted that the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute "utilizes leading-edge technology to ensure top-notch care, such as 3D printing for planning aortic valve replacements, trauma surgery, cancer surgery and other reconstructions. It is also the first in Florida to perform robotic mitral valve repair with the smallest incisions and without rib spreading." Rib spreading refers to the process of using a device to spread the ribs apart to provide better access typically during cardiothoracic surgery.

"Our team at the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute strives daily to deliver high-quality cardiovascular care that is specifically tailored to the unique needs of our patients," said Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, vice president and chief of the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute and professor and director of the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "That highly specialized care is made possible by our unique ability as an academic health system to bring cutting-edge research and the latest innovations to the bedside, with the goal of improving outcomes."

Tampa General's 200-bed Heart & Vascular Institute is staffed by 86 dedicated and highly experienced specialists and houses seven centers of excellence — including but not limited to cardiothoracic surgery, electrophysiology, heart failure, interventional cardiology and vascular — which all collaborate to provide the highest possible level of patient care. This groundbreaking team is led by:

Dr. Charles Bailey , medical director, Limb Preservation-Peripheral Artery Disease Program, interim director, TGH Vascular Center of Excellence and assistant professor, Vascular Surgery, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The medical director, Limb Preservation-Peripheral Artery Disease Program, interim director, TGH Vascular Center of Excellence and assistant professor, Vascular Surgery, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The TGH Limb Preservation and PAD Program seeks to prevent limb amputations through early identification and treatment of patients with critically low limb blood flow due to a severe blockage in the arteries (limb ischemia or non-healing leg wounds). The Vascular Center of Excellence is comprised of surgeons who specialize in in advanced procedures including endovascular stent grafts (a fabric tube supported by a metal mesh called a stent commonly used to reinforces a weak sport in an artery), aortic surgeries and cosmetic vein procedures.

Dr. Hiram Bezerra , medical director, TGH Interventional Cardiology Center of Excellence, and professor, Cardiovascular Sciences, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The TGH Interventional Cardiology Center of Excellence is committed to providing the highest quality care to patients experiencing valvular disease, coronary artery disease, coronary microvascular disease, congestive failure and neuro-cardiac related diseases.

Dr. Lucian Lozonschi , associate director, TGH Heart & Vascular Institute, medical director, TGH Cardiothoracic Surgery Center of Excellence and chief, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The TGH Cardiothoracic Surgery Center of Excellence offers patients leading-edge, minimally invasive valve cardiothoracic surgical procedures including coronary artery bypass and robotic surgeries.

Dr. Benjamin Mackie , medical director, TGH Heart & Vascular Institute's Heart Failure Center of Excellence. Comprehensive services are provided through the TGH Heart Failure Center of Excellence to improve care throughout all phases of a patient's journey which includes remote monitoring options, interventional procedures as well as genetic counseling and diagnosis in support of cardiac transplantation.

Dr. Aarti Patel , medical director, TGH Cardiac Imaging Center of Excellence and professor of Cardiovascular Sciences, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. As a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology, cardiac imaging diagnoses diseases of the heart using X-rays, echocardiograms (ultrasounds), CT and MRI scans.

Dr. Debbie Rinde-Hoffman , vice-chief of Business Development and Physician Network, TGH Heart & Vascular Institute.

Dr. K. Eric Sommers , director of Quality, TGH Heart & Vascular Institute.

Dr. David Wilson , medical director, TGH Electrophysiology Center of Excellence, medical director, Lead Extraction and Management Program and associate professor, Cardiovascular Services, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. At the TGH Electrophysiology Center of Excellence, cardiac clinical electrophysiologist are trained in the electrical activity of the heart and are caring for patients diagnosed with heart arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm).

"Rankings such as this one can be helpful for patients and their families when making decisions about their heart care," said Tara Collet, senior administrator, TGH Heart & Vascular Institute. "They verify that Tampa General's heart specialists are continuously on the forefront of driving innovation to provide the most advanced care available in the area."

Tampa General was the first health system in Florida to offer a minimally invasive robotic procedure for mitral valve repair and utilizes state-of-the-art technological advancements such as 3D printing for planning aortic valve replacements, trauma surgery, cancer surgery and other reconstructions. As part of the region's leading academic health system, Tampa General is also investigating breakthrough treatments and conducting clinical research to advance heart and vascular care in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Inclusion on the Becker's "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Heart Programs" list is the latest among several high-profile recognitions for Tampa General Hospital, including:

