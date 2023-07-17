Three Firm Partners Honored Among Nation's Top 500 Lawyers for Plaintiffs in Litigation

Three partners from Kovacich Snipes Johnson Trial Lawyers are on the list of the nation's 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers in 2023

GREAT FALLS, Mont., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial firm of Kovacich Snipes Johnson is pleased to announce that three partners have been named to the Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers for 2023. Mark Kovacich, Ben A. Snipes, and Ross Johnson are among just seven lawyers in Montana to make this year's exclusive list.

The Lawdragon list is considered one of the most elite in the legal profession. The publication solicits journalistic interviews and opinions from clients and peers, making it one of the nation's most comprehensive and well-researched lists of top lawyers.

"We're mindful each year of how much these lawyers put themselves on the line," said Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey. She refers to each attorney on the list as a "hero" willing to stand up for their clients and for justice.

A principal and managing partner at Kovacich Snipes Johnson Trial Lawyers, attorney Mark Kovacich represents plaintiffs in claims involving serious personal injury, construction accidents, environmental litigation, toxic torts, product liability, workers' compensation, and safe workplace litigation.

Partner and firm shareholder Ben A. Snipes mentioned what an accomplishment it is for a Montana firm of this size to achieve national recognition. Mr. Snipes' practice centers on plaintiff personal injury claims, such as trucking accidents , construction accidents and ski accidents , with an additional focus on workers' compensation claims.

Partner Ross Johnson skillfully litigates civil claims, including wrongful death , product liability , property damage, personal injury, insurance disputes, car accidents , and workers' compensation claims.

Mr. Snipes said that he and his colleagues are pleased to know that the success they've earned for their clients stands up to that of the most well-known attorneys in the nation.

About Kovacich Snipes Johnson Trial Lawyers

Kovacich Snipes Johnson Trial Lawyers is a law firm serving clients in Great Falls and throughout Montana. With decades of experience and numerous prestigious awards, the firm's attorneys have successfully represented plaintiffs in cases ranging from truck accidents to oilfield accidents to mining accidents and beyond. The firm has recovered over $500 million in judgments and settlements to date.

