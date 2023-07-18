INTRODUCING COLD BREW FROM TEA FORTÉ

Elevate Your Day with a Pure Botanical Refreshment

MAYNARD, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté Cold Brew infusions liven up your water with refreshing flavor from organic botanicals and hints of fruit. Simply add a sachet to your glass of still or sparkling cold water, wait 10 minutes, and enjoy! This new collection provides the perfect balance of flavor in a refreshing cold beverage.

"Cold Brew is an exciting new beverage for everyday enjoyment. The carefully curated collection can be enjoyed any time of day, during any season, and features three herbal tea flavor pairings sure to please every palate," says Katie Kameswaran, Marketing Director for Tea Forté.

Cold Brew features 15 plant-based sachets per box (MSRP $15) that enhance still or sparkling water. Experience three delicious blends:

NEW ELDERFLOWER ROSE - Herbal tea, with notes of rose petals, elderflower, and hibiscus balanced with hints of apple.

NEW WATERMELON MINT - Herbal tea, featuring refreshing notes of juicy watermelon, cucumber, and cool peppermint.

NEW POMEGRANATE VANILLA - Herbal tea, a symphony of balanced notes of juicy pomegranate, sweet vanilla, hibiscus, and soothing rosehip.

HOW TO ENJOY COLD BREW

Place sachet in 12 oz of cold water, still or sparkling. Infuse for 7-10 minutes, longer for more flavor. Remove sachet, add ice if desired and enjoy!

Please note that all prices are MSRP and are subject to change; please check product listings for actual price at time of publishing.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at teaforte.com.

