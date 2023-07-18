Parry Labs Secures $49M in Awarded SOCOM Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC has been awarded a $49M single award indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract through a full and open competition. The contract will include integration and testing support, including development of design and test planning and documentation required for Airworthiness Review approval for Special Operations Forces peculiar aircraft modifications in support of U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Program Executive Office Fixed Wing.

(PRNewsfoto/Parry Labs LLC) (PRNewswire)

The initial work will provide open mission systems architectures (OMSA), mission computing, autonomy software, and air and ground command and control systems (C2). The work will be performed and is expected to be completed within the contract's five-year ordering period, or by June 2028.

"Parry is a trusted partner to SOCOM, and this award reaffirms our deep commitment to address their needs at the tactical edge," said Parry Labs CEO John Parkes. "We are excited to establish our role as a digital systems integrator and deliver the open architecture and data connectedness needed for the future fight."

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that's integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed. For more information visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC