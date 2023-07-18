Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Launches "AeroEspacial" Podcast Limited Series

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum has launched "AeroEspacial," a limited series of its "AirSpace" podcast that focuses on stories of Latino history and culture at the heart of aviation and space. The four-part series will be published in both English and Spanish. "AeroEspacial" is the museum's second mini-series diving deeper into the stories of a specific community, following its "QueerSpace" series in February 2022, and it is the museum's first podcast series published in two languages.

"AeroEspacial" is hosted by Sofia A. Soto Sugar of the National Air and Space Museum and Héctor Alejandro Arzate of WAMU. Soto Sugar, a Venezuelan American from Boca Raton, Florida, is a program specialist at the museum working on the "AirSpace" podcast and other public programs. Arzate, a first-generation Mexican American from Richmond, California, is the immigrant communities reporter for DCist.com and WAMU, the local NPR station in Washington, D.C.

Each episode of "AeroEspacial" will feature interviews that spotlight Latino voices and introduce listeners to the diversity of people working in and around aerospace. The series launched July 13 and will consist of four episodes released every other week.

"AeroEspacial" Episode Schedule

July 13 : In the early 1960s, thousands of unaccompanied children fled Cuba by plane, moving to the United States on visa waivers from the U.S. government. This episode explores the role of aviation in Operation Pedro Pan.



July 27 : Arecibo Observatory is the pride of Puerto Rico's science community. Following the devastating collapse of the observatory's radio telescope, this episode explores the history, science and social importance of Arecibo.



Aug. 10 : Latino Futurist artists use their mediums to imagine futures unlike the present, using art to create a society that is whole and inclusive in a way reality is not. This episode explores art from Latino creatives at the intersection of space and culture.



Aug. 24 : In recent expansions of the Star Wars universe, Latino actors and storylines have taken center stage. From Arturito to "Andor," this episode explores the past and present of Latino representation in Star Wars.

"AeroEspacial" is available on all major podcast platforms and can be accessed on the museum's website.

This limited series received federal support from the Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino.

The "AeroEspacial" series is part of the National Air and Space Museum AirSpace brand, which explores aviation and space through the arts, entertainment and culture with content and experiential events that reach beyond galleries and exhibits. The museum's flagship podcast "AirSpace" reveals the human achievement, failure and perseverance found in aviation and space and explores why people are so fascinated with stories of exploration, innovation and discovery. The "AirSpace" podcast and related programs are made possible by the support of Olay.

