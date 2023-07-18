Ultimate Pet Nutrition Announces International Veterinary Outreach (IVO) Sponsorship

This Sponsorship Supports Increasing Access to High-Quality Veterinary Care and Training Programs in Economically-Disadvantaged Communities Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition ®, the innovative, award-winning, pet nutrition brand that provides advanced nutritional solutions for dogs and cats, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of International Veterinary Outreach (IVO) . Founded by award-winning veterinarian and best-selling author Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition's uniquely crafted products help optimize the health benefits of dogs and cats, including Nutra Thrive for Dogs , which received the Pet Innovation Award for Best Dog Vitamin/Supplement of the Year.*

Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, the innovative, award-winning, pet nutrition brand that provides advanced nutritional solutions for dogs and cats, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of International Veterinary Outreach (IVO). IVO is a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality veterinary care and training programs in economically-disadvantaged communities worldwide. (PRNewswire)

According to Dr. Richter, "Supporting IVO is crucial in helping improve the lives of pets worldwide. Together we can bring high-quality care to all animals who deserve the medical attention they desperately need. We can truly make a significant impact, helping to promote the well-being of pets everywhere."

IVO strives to address the lack of access to high-quality pet care in economically-disadvantaged areas, working toward the goal of ensuring that all animals receive the necessary support and medical attention they deserve. Founded by Eric Eisenman as a student club at the University of California-Davis, IVO has blossomed into a nonprofit organization run by veterinarians and professionals, whose mission is to put an end to animal suffering and enhance community health. Through collaborative efforts, they strive to empower veterinary professionals with the knowledge and resources they need to deliver high-quality care and make a lasting impact on the well-being of animals and communities alike.

"We are delighted to be working alongside Ultimate Pet Nutrition," said Eisenman. "Their commitment to offering top-quality products aligns perfectly with our mission to improve the health and happiness of pets. Together, we can create a positive impact by ensuring that pets have access to the nutrition they need to lead healthy lives."

As a leader in pet nutrition and wellness, Ultimate Pet Nutrition recognizes the importance of providing comprehensive care to pets in need. By sponsoring IVO, Ultimate Pet Nutrition actively contributes to the enhancement of veterinary services and training programs in communities that require support the most. Through this sponsorship, Ultimate Pet Nutrition aims to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners, fostering a healthier and happier future for all animals.

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats , Nutra Thrive for Dogs , Feline Renew , Juve Flex , and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition® products are also available on Amazon . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition® on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide . His forthcoming books, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs , are currently available for pre-order. He is also the founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft formulas that help support the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com , and follow him on Instagram @petvetexpert .

About The International Veterinary Outreach (IVO)

International Veterinary Outreach (IVO) is a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality veterinary care and training programs in economically-disadvantaged communities worldwide. IVO's mission is to end animal suffering and improve community health by empowering veterinary professionals to serve underprivileged communities. As a veterinary student, Eric Eisenman founded IVO in 2011 after he recognized the need for better veterinary care during his travels in Latin America. IVO launched its first trip to rural communities in Nicaragua in 2011 and became a registered nonprofit in 2012. Through its community-based approach, IVO aims to create positive change for both animals and people, fostering better health outcomes and a more compassionate world.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact:

Ashley Patterson

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ultimate Pet Nutrition