Cirrus Aircraft Adds Auto Radar by Garmin® and Cirrus IQ™ Connectivity to the Best-Selling Vision Jet®

DULUTH, Minn. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Aircraft today announced that Auto Radar powered by Garmin® and Cirrus IQ™ have been added as new advanced features on the world's best-selling personal jet, the Vision Jet. These upgrades now provide pilots with increased situational awareness and connectivity during all stages of pre-flight and inflight activities.

"Cirrus Aircraft incorporates intelligent and award-winning innovations into its ecosystem to make flying simpler, safer and more approachable for the pilot and passengers," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft. "The award-winning Vision Jet is a testament to our team's ongoing dedication to advancing the personal aviation industry. Over the years, the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) and Safe Return™ Autoland have revolutionized the Personal Aviation industry. Now with Auto Radar and Cirrus IQ connectivity, pilots have more situational awareness inflight and can streamline the preflight process."

Auto Radar allows the pilot to select the desired radar range which then automatically scans the area ahead and displays a composite, real-time depiction of the weather. By automatically selecting an optimal horizontal scan pattern and vertical tilt combination, the Auto Radar system works to create an in-depth view of the weather ahead. It volumetrically profiles areas of precipitation to provide the pilot with a real-time composite view of radar returns. The imagery is clear with a 16-color palette and improved automatic ground-clutter suppression.

Cirrus IQ is now available in the Vision Jet with the addition of LTE-enabled hardware. With the Cirrus IQ mobile app, pilots can proactively check key aircraft readiness items, updated after each flight from virtually anywhere in the world. These key items currently include the last known status of fuel and oxygen levels, aircraft location, flight hours, engine cycles and more.

Cirrus IQ makes aircraft ownership increasingly streamlined with features like Maintenance Minder and Technical Publications for owners to keep track of their aircraft maintenance intervals and stay up to date with any applicable technical publications for their aircraft. The My Trips and Achievements features automatically log each flight completed along with flight achievements. The Find Us feature allows owners to quickly locate Cirrus Aircraft Campuses, Cirrus Authorized Service Centers and Training Partners nearby directly within the app.

The LTE-enabled hardware that powers Cirrus IQ is standard on newly manufactured G2+ Vision Jets and Auto Radar is available as part of the Enhanced Awareness Package. The Cirrus IQ mobile app is available to owners with an active JetStream contract. Auto Radar and Cirrus IQ retrofits will be available for G2 and G2+ Vision Jet owners in the future through Cirrus Upgrades and Accessories. For more information, please contact.

To learn more about the Vision Jet's Auto Radar and Cirrus IQ, please visit cirrusaircraft.com/vision-jet and cirrusaircraft.com/cirrus-iq.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 15 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

Cirrus Aircraft Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cirrus Aircraft