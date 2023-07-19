Roche to showcase next-generation diagnostic solutions at the American Association of Clinical Chemistry 2023 Clinical Lab Expo

Roche will unveil the next generation of core lab and molecular systems and cobas ® connection modules.

Attendees can experience an integrated lab that goes beyond simply connecting individual technologies, demonstrating true end-to-end operational excellence.

The Roche exhibit booth and Roche Idea Lab series featuring industry experts will highlight how our commitments to science, operational simplicity and partnership can improve patient care.

INDIANAPOLIS and ANAHEIM, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) will showcase a science-driven and patient-centric exhibit at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, July 23-27 in Anaheim, California. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand Roche's latest advancements in lab automation, core lab systems, and molecular and point-of-care solutions, as well as learn more about advancements in breakthrough high-medical-value diagnostic and digital solutions that are transforming patient care.

Roche will feature its newest innovations including the cobas® 5800, a compact, fully-automated molecular PCR-testing solution with a comprehensive menu of assays, and cobas® pure integrated solutions, which combine clinical chemistry, immunoassay and Ion-Selective Electrode (ISE) diagnostic testing on a single platform for low- to mid-volume testing needs. The new cobas® connection modules (CCM vertical*), a flexible modular system that uses lab space effectively and seamlessly integrates into the existing cobas connection modules, will also be highlighted, along with Roche's vision for the transformation of mass spectrometry testing. These systems can provide healthcare communities with the future benefit of an extended diagnostic platform offering clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays and mass spectrometry. The cobas® pulse system*, a next generation point-of-care blood glucose management device and digital platform, will also be available for attendees to experience. Finally, Roche will introduce its navify® digital solutions, an end-to-end integrated, secure and cohesive solution that delivers data-driven insights to enhance efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem.

"We are excited to showcase our integrated solutions that simplify laboratory operations and provide clinicians with reliable and timely test results," said Brad Moore, president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "Our collaboration with laboratory professionals is critical because they are supporting clinical decisions that can improve patient care, which is why we remain unwavering in our commitment to science, simplicity and partnership."

Roche will also present seven Roche Idea Lab segments in booth 2201, where experts will discuss topics such as mass spectrometry, digital solutions, point of care, and the use of high-medical-value assays when treating Alzheimer's disease and heart failure. Scientific industry workshops will include "The future of mass spectrometry from Roche," "The future of diagnostics in the evolving Alzheimer's disease care landscape" and "Precision medicine from a pathologist's perspective in China." For more information about Roche's participation at AACC 2023 and Roche Idea Lab programming, visit AACC.roche.com.

Featured sessions include:

Tuesday, July 25

The future of mass spectrometry from Roche | 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. PST

Tobias Franz, international business leader, mass spectrometry, and Benjamin Lilienfeld, lifecycle leader, SWA systems, Roche Diagnostics

Positive collaboration strategies for your RFP evaluation | 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. PST

Jina Forys, director of acute laboratories, M Health Fairview

The future of diagnostics in the evolving Alzheimer's disease care landscape | 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. PST

Josh Bornhorst, Ph.D, DABCC, consultant and assistant professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, and co-director of Clinical Immunoassay and Metals Laboratories, Mayo Clinic

Advancing your future lab with innovative navify digital solutions | 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. PST

Nam Tran Ph.D., UC Davis

Wednesday, July 26



Help reduce Heart Failure readmissions at your institution: a STRONG recommendation | 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. PST

Ambarish Pandey, M.D., MSCS, FAHA, associate professor of cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center; and Robert Christenson, Ph.D., DABCC, FAACC, FACC, professor of pathology and of medical and research technology, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Making gold-standard PCR testing accessible at the point of care | 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. PST

Payal Patel, M.D., Intermountain Health, and Omai Garner, Ph.D. (ABMM), UCLA

HCV elimination and the role of antigen testing | 3:30 - 4 p.m. PST

Kwaku D. Tawiah, Ph.D., scientific partner, infectious disease, Roche Diagnostics

*Not currently for sale in the United States.

