S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances RatingsDirect® over S&P Capital IQ Pro Platform with Addition of Global Issuers, U.S. Public Finance and Structured Finance Data

New data additions bring together S&P Global Ratings' credit ratings and research with comprehensive market data and visualization tools in a single platform completing the integration of the seamless workflow solution

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced the completion of the integration of RatingsDirect® onto the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, providing users with a workflow solution that brings together credit ratings and research from S&P Global Ratings and comprehensive market data and visualization tools from S&P Capital IQ Pro. RatingsDirect gives market participants across capital markets, financial institutions, corporates and segments the tools to assess and monitor credit performance and trends across industries, companies, securities and sovereigns globally.

"RatingsDirect over S&P Capital IQ Pro provides users with business-critical insight, data and research needed to analyze credit risk, especially in the current market environment with rising rates and an uptick in defaults. Users can quickly and efficiently screen investment grade status changes in accordance with their guidelines and monitor potential risk exposures," said Whit McGraw, Global Head of Credit & Risk Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The platform brings together S&P Global Market Intelligence's expertise in data, credit risk indicators and data visualization capabilities and S&P Global Ratings' credit ratings and research necessary to monitor credit movements into one streamlined workflow solution."

RatingsDirect over S&P Capital IQ Pro features the following:

Expanded data offerings including outlook, downside and upside scenarios for global issuers and U.S. public finance; banking industry country risk assessment scores for banks; structured finance performance data including insights on the drivers of credit quality of debt securities rated by S&P Global Ratings; global structured finance research, industry news and sector trends data; and U.S. public finance revenue source-level details.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered search functionality designed to quickly surface insights across the wealth of content from S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leveraging the capabilities of Kensho, the Artificial Intelligence accelerator for S&P Global, users are empowered to harmoniously find the most relevant credit ratings and research from S&P Global Ratings and market data, news and analytics from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A user-friendly interface including pre-built screens enabling a user to quickly search and spot rating changes. Users are also able to create customized alerts to monitor investment portfolios, coverage lists and counterparty exposures.

Interactive coverage pages allow users to quickly refine to the most relevant ratings distributions and constituents according to their focus area.

S&P Global Ratings credit ratings coverage of more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector and structured finance entities and securities.

RatingsDirect is available via multiple delivery channels including S&P Capital IQ Pro desktop and mobile, with data delivery also available via Excel Plug-in and RatingsXpress®. S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies, and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and condenses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

