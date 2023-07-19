Santa Margherita Wines Unveils the "Santa Margher-suita," an Italian Rosé Themed Hotel Suite at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

The New York City Suite Designed to Feel Like You Are in Italy this Summer: Kick Back with a Rosé All Day Butler, 24/7 On-Call Content Concierge, and Even Take Home Any Piece of Italian Art on the Wall

MIAMI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July, the month when everyone jets off to Italy – or so it seems by a glance at social media – is also peak Rosé season. Highlighting this convergence, Santa Margherita , the renowned Italian wine brand, has teamed up with boutique hotel Walker Hotel Greenwich Village to create the ultimate Rosé-inspired retreat, making you feel like you've jetted off on an Italian summer escape. The "Santa Margher-suita" is a luxurious suite available for booking now; it promises to provide the essence of an Italian Rosé-All-Day summer and staycation experience in the heart of New York City, complete with a Rosé All Day Butler, 24/7 on-call content concierge and more.

Santa Margherita (PRNewswire)

With Italy dominating social media feeds as the ultimate summer destination year after year, Santa Margherita and Walker Greenwich Village have partnered to create a haven that captures the dreaminess of an Italian summer vacation without the stress of planning the trip to Europe. This one-of-a-kind suite offers a collection of amenities and experiences, ensuring that every moment is infused with the spirit of Rosé-All-Day.

"Santa Margherita Rosé is a tribute to our founder, Count Gaetano Marzotto's beloved Venetian region," says Vittorio Marzotto, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of Santa Margherita USA and fourth-generation family member. "With this new themed suite, we are excited to bring to life the finest moments of an Italian summer and invite guests to immerse themselves in the height of Rosé season in New York City. Each corner of the suite reflects the floral profile and lightness that pleases the palate with every sip of the Santa Margherita Rosé as the room boasts thoughtful Italian touches with plenty of Instagrammable moments throughout."

The Santa Margher-suita includes the following; all perfectly curated photo opps for the 'gram and TikTok:

Rosé-All-Day Butler: A dedicated butler ready to serve chilled Santa Margherita Rosé in Estelle Colored Glassware conveniently available via an in-room Rosé cart at your command.

Serene Sunset Views : Drift off to sleep with gorgeous scenic window treatments depicting a Venetian sunset inspired by the region that gave birth to Santa Margherita's iconic Rosé.

24/7 On-Call Content Concierge: Capture picture-perfect moments with your TikTok tagalong, ensuring that every Rosé-inspired memory comes to life.

Wake Up & Smell the Roses: The suite's ceiling is exploding with a breathtaking installation of 50,000 pink petals and clusters of pink wine glasses allowing for an immersive sensory experience.

Picture-Perfect Italian Artwork: Take an Italian souvenir home with you too! Famous Italian scenes are featured in the curated artwork that adorns the walls of the suite, and what's more – guests are invited to take a piece off the wall after their stay as a souvenir.

Private Italian Dinner: Delight in a private six-course Italian dinner from the hotel's restaurant, Society Cafe, meticulously paired with Santa Margherita Rosé and other varietals, a feast for the senses.

Just like the iconic pale hue of the Santa Margherita Rosé that is reminiscent of a Venetian sunset, the Santa Margher-suita promises to captivate you with its unparalleled beauty. Experience the liveliness and vibrancy of this Rosé wine, which boasts freshness and balance, enveloping the senses with its unique light and floral taste.

Reservations for the Santa Margher-suita can be made starting today on WalkerHotels.com. Priced at $4,051 per night (symbolic of the exact miles between New York and Italy), this exclusive experience is available for stays between July 24 and July 31, with additional dates upon request. To ensure an exceptional experience, bookings must be made at least three days in advance and reserved for a minimum of three nights.

Don't miss the chance to indulge in the ultimate Rosé-All-Day experience, and head to SantaMargheritaUSA.com to learn more about Santa Margherita Wines.

About Santa Margherita USA:

Grown, harvested, and produced in Italy, Santa Margherita was founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region. Eighty-five years since its founding, the claimed wine brand is still owned and operated by the Marzotto family.

Santa Margherita is richly steeped in tradition and a pioneer within the industry. The company introduced a sparkling wine in 1952, which is now known as Prosecco Superiore, as Santa Margherita established a benchmark of quality and provenance, and paved a path for Prosecco to become one of the most famous and highly regarded sparkling wines in the world. Santa Margherita then pioneered the modern winemaking methods of Pinot Grigio in 1960 and became one of the first wineries to vinify Pinot Grigio as a white wine. Inspired by traditional sparkling wine vinification techniques used to ferment Pinot Grigio without skin contact, Santa Margherita winemakers realized that by moving away from the then-standard method, they could preserve the aromas and flavors of the grape's delicate fruit and floral notes. The result was revolutionary and set a standard of quality and innovation for the category. The wine is the #1 Imported Pinot Grigio sold in the USA, according to Nielsen value data from the past 52 weeks.

Today the Santa Margherita portfolio includes five varietals of high quality, authentic, versatile wines rooted in classic Italian ideals: Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Prosecco Superiore, Sparkling Rosé, Rosé. As a company grown out of a personal and passionate commitment to preserving the environment, the land, and the community, Santa Margherita holds itself to the highest levels of social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

More information can be found at https://www.santamargheritawines.com/ .

About Walker Hotel Greenwich Village:

Located in one of New York City's most iconic and idyllic neighborhoods, The Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is an art deco enclave for travelers by boutique hotelier Bridgeton Holdings. With architecture inspired by the Georgian revival towers of New York's 1920s famed Fifth Avenue and rich romantic interiors, the space is adorned with original artwork by emerging local artists and the sounds of local musicians, honoring the distinctive artist's spirit of Greenwich Village. Each of the hotel's 113 luxury accommodations showcases timeless and progressive charm with Art Deco lines, sleek furnishings, and stylish amenities and offers guests the opportunity to explore the heart of New York City through a local lens. Guests can enjoy breakfast, brunch, and dinner offerings from the on-site American bistro, Society Cafe, offering market-to-table cuisine and cocktails by Chef Nicholas McCann.

More information can be found at www.walkerhotels.com/walker-hotel-greenwich-village

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

santamargherita@abmc-us.com

Santa Margherita Announces its Rosé Is Available Nationwide Declaring “Rosé All Year” with 82% of People Saying Drinking Rosé Is Not Just Reserved for the Summertime (PRNewsfoto/Santa Margherita) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Santa Margherita